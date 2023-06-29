Cover your motorhome or travel trailer with RV insurance — here are the 4 best companies

If you’re planning to hit the road with an RV this summer, you’ll want to make sure you have the right insurance for your motorhome, trailer or camper. The type of insurance required for your RV will largely depend on the type. Motorhomes, or RVs that can drive independently of another vehicle (Think: Class A, B and C motorhomes), generally require their own policy. A travel trailer — or a trailer towed behind another vehicle — may be covered under a part of your auto insurance policy, specifically your car’s liability insurance, but having additional coverage could be a smart move. As is the case for car insurance, motorhome insurance requirements also vary by state. Most states require at least liability insurance for motorhomes. But liability coverage only covers damages you cause to others, generally in the form of both property damage and injuries. Having insurance that goes beyond liability coverage — including comprehensive and collision coverage — could help to repair or replace your motorhome if something happens to it. It also may be required if you have a loan on your RV. CNBC Select compared dozens of RV insurance companies to help determine the best companies for your camper, motorhome, fifth-wheel or pop-up camper. Here are the four best insurance companies to consider when shopping for RV coverage.

Best RV insurance companies

Best overall: Geico

Geico Runner-up: Progressive

Progressive Best for motorhomes: Allstate

Allstate Best for travel trailers: Nationwide

Best overall

Geico RV insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Geico offers two different policies, an enhanced motorized RV policy and towable RV insurance to meet your specific RV's needs. It covers a wide variety of motorhomes and travel trailers, including Class A, B and C motorhomes, conventional travel trailers and fifth-wheel travel trailers, to name a few.

App available Yes Pros Online quotes are available Cons Enhanced RV coverage isn't available in HI, MA, MI and NC. Learn More View More

Geico is one of CNBC Select’s top choices for auto insurance coverage for its high financial strength and customer satisfaction scores, so it makes sense that it’s also a strong competitor in the RV space. Covering a wide variety of RVs, including both motorhomes and trailer-style RVs, Geico’s coverage can work for a wide variety of RV owners. And, pairing your RV’s coverage with your car insurance coverage could be a good way to save, as Geico offers a discount for insuring more than one vehicle.

Progressive RV insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Progressive's RV insurance is a good fit for a number of vehicle and trailer-style recreational vehicles, including fifth-wheel, pop-ups, truck campers and Class A, B and C motorhomes. It also offers a large number of discounts for customers to save on their RV coverage.

App available Yes Pros Coverage for full-time RV living is available

Online quotes available Cons Relatively high NAIC complaint index Learn More View More

Progressive is a strong contender for its wide variety of RVs covered and its large number of discounts available. For full-time RV life, Progressive’s coverage could be an especially strong option, as the company will work with those who live out of their RV for more than six months out of the year. (It’s important to note that if you’re living in your RV for more than this time frame with part-time coverage and need to file a claim, your claim could be denied.) Whether you call your RV home or park it in your home’s driveway, Progressive’s coverage could be a strong option.

Best for motorhomes

Allstate RV insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Allstate's RV insurance encompasses many RV types, and includes special coverage for Airstream travel trailers while also covering truck campers, pop-up campers, fifth-wheels, and Class A, B and C motorhomes.

App available Yes Pros Quotes available online

Five discounts for RV insurance coverage listed online Cons RVs over 20 model years old are not eligible for coverage Learn More View More

Allstate covers a number of motorhomes, including Class A, B, C and toterhomes (a larger motorhome built on a semi-truck chassis). Allstate’s coverage also includes an option for full-time RVers, as well as options for tow bar coverage, vacation liability, and emergency expense coverage. While it’s not available for RVs over 20 years old, Allstate’s coverage could be a good fit for many motorhome owners.

Best for travel trailers

Nationwide RV insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Nationwide insures a number of RVs, including motorhomes, travel trailers, pop-ups and campers. Policies can be catered to your specific type of vehicle or trailer to customize your coverage.

App available Yes Pros Eight discounts available on RV insurance policies Cons Quotes not available online Learn More View More

Nationwide was ranked as the best for wide coverage in our list of the best auto insurance companies, and its coverage is also strong for RVs. It offers eight discounts, including discounts for RV association memberships, RV safety course completion, and insuring multiple vehicles. It also has a strong record of customer service with an average NAIC complaint index.

FAQs

Do I need RV insurance?

RV insurance requirements depend on the type of RV you’re insuring, mainly whether it’s a self-propelled motorhome or a travel trailer pulled by another vehicle. For a motorhome, you’ll need to have at least the minimum coverage required by your state for a car, generally a certain amount of liability coverage. For a trailer-style RV, including fifth-wheels, pop-up campers, and even Airstream trailers, your tow vehicle’s liability insurance can cover any damages you cause, though additional coverage can be purchased. To make sure that your travel trailer would be covered, notify your insurance company about the trailer and list it on your policy.

What type of insurance should I have on my RV?

At the minimum, you should have liability insurance for your RV, which is required in almost all states and covers any damages you cause to others in the form of bodily injuries and property damage. To repair or replace your RV, you’ll need comprehensive coverage (which can cover things like storm damage) or collision coverage (which pays for damages to your RV if involved in an accident).

How much is RV insurance?

Like car insurance, RV insurance premiums depend on a number of factors, including the type of RV you have, the amounts and types of coverage you choose, your deductible, how often you use your RV and whether it’s used as a residence, and your driving experience.

How much do RV repairs cost?

The average cost of repairing or replacing a motorhome or trailer-style RV is relatively high — the cheapest Airstream trailer sells for about $46,000 in 2023, and most Class A motorhomes start at around $50,000. With this significant cost, it can be well worth insuring your RV to make sure it’s helping you make memories, not financial worries.

Does RV insurance cover storms or natural disasters?

RV insurance can sometimes cover storm damage, after any deductibles, if comprehensive coverage is a part of your policy and the event is included in your policy. You’ll want to closely read your policy to understand what events are covered and which are excluded. Liability insurance coverage will not cover storm damage or natural disasters.

How can I save money on RV insurance?

You can save money on RV insurance by raising your deductible, bundling your RV insurance coverage with any other car or homeowners insurance policies you may have, and paying in full. Look for discounts that may apply to you as you shop for RV insurance.

Bottom line

RV insurance requirements vary based on the type of RV you have and your state, and it could help cover damages if you're involved in an accident or another event that damages your RV. Having coverage for your RV can help make sure you're financially covered, whatever your journies may bring.

Our methodology

To determine the best RV insurance companies, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. insurance companies that can suit a variety of vehicles, trailers and coverage needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best RV insurance companies, we focused on coverage, availability, types of RVs covered, the number of discounts available, ease of use and customer satisfaction data from National Association of Insurance Commissioners. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best overall, best runner-up, best for motorhomes and best for travel trailers. Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for RV insurance companies are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the company's policies. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.