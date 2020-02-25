How old do you have to be to get a credit card?

Building credit as soon as possible is often hailed as a pivotal step in establishing a strong financial standing. There are different ways to go about building credit, and opening a credit card is one of the most popular.
But if you're looking to open a credit card, you'll want to understand the age requirements and any other qualifications you need to meet.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the requirements for getting a credit card and some of our favorite picks for new cards.
The minimum age to open a credit card as the primary account holder is 18. But due to regulations from the Credit CARD Act of 2009, applicants 18 to 20 might encounter stricter verification requirements, including showing proof that they can independently repay what they borrow. Having income — such as a salary, regular paychecks, commission checks, or income from investments — protects young consumers from taking on more debt than they can handle.
Once you turn 21, you won't be bound by these rules, though card issuers still review your income and it remains important to answer all application questions honestly.
Here's how Discover identifies what it counts as "total gross income," according to the description on the Discover it® chrome application:
"Income means wages, salary or tips, you currently earn or can reasonably expect to earn. Other examples include bonus pay, commissions, and income from rental property, interest, dividends and retirement benefits paid.
You do not have to include alimony, child support or separate maintenance income unless you want it considered as a basis for repayment.
If you are 21 or older, you may include another person's income that is available to you. If you are under 21, you may consider the amount of another person's income that is regularly deposited into your account."
If you meet the requirements for opening a credit card as the primary account holder, check out some of CNBC Select's best credit cards for beginners, students and cash back.
2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%); unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
10.99% for the first 6 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
No credit history
*See rates and fees, terms apply.
5% cash back in different categories (gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon and more) each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers
19.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
No credit history
*See rates and fees, terms apply.
2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
No current offer
$0
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.