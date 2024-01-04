Chime Bank: An online-only bank with minimal fees and a so-so APY

Managing your money can feel overwhelming, especially when dealing with financial challenges such as eliminating debt or building a savings fund all while grappling with irksome banking fees or high credit card interest rates. While brick-and-mortar banks follow the conventional approach, opting for an online-only bank like Chime® may be optimal for a streamlined and no-frills banking experience. CNBC Select analyzes how Chime works and whether it's worth it for your money.

Chime High-Yield Savings Account Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.00% APY

Minimum balance $0

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions There are no restrictions on the number of withdrawals per month from the savings account

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum balance

No monthly fees

No overdraft fee

Automated savings programs

Unlimited transfers and withdrawals Cons Lower APY than other savings accounts

No physical branch locations

Required to open a Chime checking account before opening a savings account Learn More View More

Chime Checking Account Learn More Monthly maintenance fee None

Minimum balance $0

Free ATM network More than 60,000+ fee-free ATMs, including at MoneyPass ATMs in a 7-Eleven, or any Allpoint or Visa Plus Alliance ATM

Overdraft fee None

Minimum deposit to open None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) $0

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum balance

No monthly fees

No overdraft fee

FDIC-insured

Automated savings programs

Access to over 60,000 fee-free ATMs Cons Cash withdrawal and third-party fees may apply

No physical branches Learn More View More

What we'll cover

What is Chime?

Chime Checking and Debit card

Chime markets itself as a (mostly) fee-free option for customers and it largely lives up to that hype. Here are some of the highlights of the Chime Checking Account: No minimum balance requirement or monthly maintenance fees - Many major banks require a minimum balance or charge you a monthly maintenance fee (or both). Chime doesn't, which takes the pressure off of you having to keep a certain amount of money in the account.

- Many major banks require a minimum balance or charge you a monthly maintenance fee (or both). Chime doesn't, which takes the pressure off of you having to keep a certain amount of money in the account. FDIC-insured - Deposits are insured up to $250,000 through the Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC.

- Deposits are insured up to $250,000 through the Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC. No overdraft fees - Chime will simply decline your transaction without charging any fees when you overdraft your account. If you set up direct deposit to your Chime account, you can use Chime's SpotMe service to withdraw up to $200 over your limit. Just keep in mind you'll pay that money back from the next direct deposit to your account.

- Chime will simply decline your transaction without charging any fees when you overdraft your account. If you set up direct deposit to your Chime account, you can use Chime's SpotMe service to withdraw up to $200 over your limit. Just keep in mind you'll pay that money back from the next direct deposit to your account. Free ATM access - Customers can access over 60,000 in-network ATMs for no fee, which you can locate through the Chime app. However, if you withdraw cash from an out-of-network ATM, you'll pay a $2.50 cash withdrawal fee, plus any out-of-network fees that the ATM charges.

Chime High-Yield Savings Account

To qualify for the Chime high-yield savings account, you must first open a Chime Checking Account and then enroll in the savings account. Although it offers a 2.00% APY, which is a lower rate than most high-yield savings accounts in the market, it also offers some features to help you automatically save: Round Ups – When using your Chime Debit Card or Credit Builder Card, Chime rounds up the transaction amount to the nearest dollar. The rounded-up amount then gets automatically transferred from your Checking Account or Secured Deposit Account, depending on which card was used for your purchase.

– When using your Chime Debit Card or Credit Builder Card, Chime rounds up the transaction amount to the nearest dollar. The rounded-up amount then gets automatically transferred from your Checking Account or Secured Deposit Account, depending on which card was used for your purchase. Save When I Get Paid – By enabling this feature, Chime automatically transfers 10% of incoming bank transfers or direct deposits over $500 from your Chime Checking Account to your Savings Account. Some other benefits include: No monthly fees or minimum balance - Chime doesn't charge any monthly fees or require a minimum balance on the savings account.

- Chime doesn't charge any monthly fees or require a minimum balance on the savings account. No limit on outbound savings transfers - Consumers can do an unlimited amount of transfers from their savings account into their checking account, which is rare for many major banks.

Chime Credit Builder

Chime also offers a secured credit card — the Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card — which comes with no annual fees or interest charges and doesn't require a credit check. To qualify for this card, you need to have a Chime Checking Account and one monthly direct deposit of at least $200 into that account. You then move money from your Checking Account into a Chime Credit Builder account. That money serves as your security deposit for the card, and also determines your spending limit (e.g. if you put $500 in your Credit Builder account you have a $500 spending limit). At the end of each month, you manually pay your card's bill from the money in your Credit Builder account. Chime also has an optional feature called Safer Credit Building, where for every purchase you make with the card, the equivalent amount of money in your Credit Builder account is "held" and automatically applied to your bill at the end of the month. Either way, your on-time payments will help raise your credit score.

How it compares

Banking with Chime may be promising considering its no-fee approach which is unlike most accounts in the market. However, if you're looking for a high-yield savings account that can grow money at a faster rate, you could opt for savings accounts with a higher yield and little to no fees. The Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings account, for example, offers a 4.15% APY with no fees, no minimum deposits and easy mobile access.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.40% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

If you're looking to do all your banking in one place like Chime offers, Ally Bank also offers a checking and savings combo. The Ally Bank Savings Account comes with a 4.25% APY with no monthly fee or minimum balance, while the Ally Bank Spending Account offers a .10% APY for no monthly maintenance fee, no minimum balance or deposit and no overdraft fees. Like Chime, these accounts are online-only but you'll have access to over 43,000 fee-free Allpoint ATMs. Ally also offers up to $10 reimbursement per statement cycle for fees charged at out-of-network.

Ally Bank Savings Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Unlimited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee $10 per transaction

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have an Ally checking account

Terms apply. Read our Ally Bank Savings Account review.

Ally Bank Spending Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance

Free ATM network 43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $10 per statement cycle

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

Bottom line

