How your credit card rewards can help you pay for groceries, food delivery and essentials during coronavirus

Credit card issuers are temporarily offering waived late fees or the ability to skip payments for cardholders affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But if you have the ability to keep using your credit card at this time, it may help you afford essential purchases. If you haven't already, take a look into whether your credit card's rewards or benefits will help you save on groceries, food delivery or household items. Chances are, there are some benefits you may not know about. For instance, redeeming rewards or using dining statement credits can help lower the cost of a grocery run or take-out from your favorite restaurant. This makes essential expenses more affordable and can help you prioritize bill payments for other necessities, like your mortgage or auto loan. Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can use your credit card to offset the cost of essential purchases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Redeem rewards to offset purchases

If you have a rewards credit card, now may be a good time to cash in any cash back, points or miles you've earned. The best way to redeem rewards depends on the credit card you have and can include statement credits, gift cards or paying with points online at checkout. Keep in mind, you may have to earn a minimum amount of rewards (often $25 worth) before you can redeem them. Here's how each redemption option can help you, depending on the type of rewards card you have. Statement credit Statement credit redemptions are a good choice if you have a cash-back card, such as the Citi® Double Cash Card or the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. I recently redeemed a combined $110 in cash back from both cards as statement credits to offset grocery delivery orders and other essentials. If you have a points or miles card, statement credit options are typically worth less than redeeming rewards for gift cards, but can still save you money, which might be important to you right now. Gift cards Redeeming rewards for gift cards is a great option for a points or miles card and often provides a 1:1 value, meaning one point is worth a penny. I recently used 2,500 points from my Citi Rewards+℠ Card to get a $25 Target gift card, which helped offset a $50 purchase. And I also received an instant 5% discount on my order (plus free shipping) by paying for the remainder of my order with the Target REDCard. Keep in mind, the amount of points or miles required for a gift card varies based on the credit card you have and the type of gift card. Another thing to note is that card issuers may change the reward requirements for certain gift cards at any time. For example, I noticed that a Target gift card with my American Express® Gold Card had a lower redemption value compared to other gift card options. Pay with points Most major credit card issuers offer "pay with points" options that allow you to use credit card rewards during online checkout at popular retailers, such as Amazon. This feature lets you easily apply your points or miles to your order total and offset purchases. However, pay with points redemptions often devalue your rewards, particularly if you are redeeming travel miles for cash value at the checkout. Even so, if trimming costs are more important than travel to you right now, this may be a worthwhile option. If not, you can always store up your miles, especially ones that don't expire, and redeem them for travel later on.

Take advantage of dining credits

Many of the best dining and travel credit cards offer annual statement credits worth up to $200 that can help offset the cost of food delivery from your favorite local restaurant. Here are three of the most generous offers.

The offer: Annual $120 dining credit ($10 a month), at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. The enrollment requirement: Complete a one-time activation online or by calling the number on the back of your Amex Gold card.

The offer: DoorDash perks that include a $60 DoorDash credit in 2020 and an additional $60 credit in 2021. Plus, you can receive a complimentary DashPass membership through December 31, 2021. DashPass provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more. The enrollment requirement: To activate the DashPass benefit, add your Sapphire Reserve card as the default payment in the DoorDash app or online by December 31, 2021. There's no activation required for the DoorDash credit.

The offer: Annual $200 Uber credit, which breaks down to $15 each month, plus a bonus of $20 in December. You'll receive the credit as Uber Cash each month, which can be used toward Uber rides or UberEats orders. The enrollment requirement: While you don't need to enroll, you need to add your Amex Platinum Card to your Uber account and it takes up to 24 hours for the Uber Cash credit to be available after your card has been added.

