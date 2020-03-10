How to avoid stress shopping with your credit card during the coronavirus outbreak

Concerns surrounding coronavirus may make you turn to your credit card for a lower interest rate with the Fed's recent emergency rate cut, or perhaps travel insurance for a pending trip cancellation. And if the empty shelves at grocery and drugstores tell us anything, it's that the virus has most recently triggered a new use for swiping our plastic: Credit cards are funding our panic purchases. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends that Americans store a two-week supply of water and food, as well as stock up on medicines and health supplies, we are seeing other emergency staples like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and masks selling out. Many consumers are rushing to over prepare "just in case" — but be careful just how much your anxiety is causing you to charge. "During times of uncertainty, it's normal for people to want to stockpile essentials, especially if their day-to-day life will be impacted," Bola Sokunbi, a certified financial education instructor and author of "Clever Girl Finance," tells CNBC Select. "However, it's important to be mindful of your spending." Below, we recommend some tips to consider when stocking up for coronavirus on your credit card: Take inventory of what you already have Make a list Be sure to pay off your balance in full at the end of the billing cycle Bottom line

1. Take inventory of what you already have

This may require a little earlier-than-normal spring cleaning, but it's worth doing before you buy things you already have enough of. Erin Lowry, founder of Broke Millennial, tells CNBC Select to audit your cabinets first. "Are you 100% sure you don't already have hand sanitizer floating around or EmergenC packets tucked away in your medicine cabinet or a few cans of beans lingering?" Lowry says. "It's good to assess what you have before you add items to your cart." Lowry also suggests really considering if the premiums on some of the most in-demand products, like hand sanitizer, are worth your spending. "Can you actually DIY this product or find alternatives?" she says. One homemade gel hand sanitizer recipe includes things you may already have at home, like isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera gel and tea tree oil.

2. Make a list

Before resorting to extremes and buying everything in sight, create a list of all the things you need to purchase. "Lay out the costs and see what areas of your budget you can shift around to accommodate the additional expense," Sokunbi says. For some, buying these items with a credit card could be a smart way for you to earn money during this uncertain time. If you created a budget and you know exactly how much you'll be spending in the next one to three months, you may want to apply for a no-annual-fee card with a generous sign-up bonus. A card with a sign-up bonus can put money back in your wallet when you buy your list of coronavirus items. We recommend a handful of cards below: TD Cash Credit Card: Lets you earn $200 cash back when you spend $500 within the first 90 days. This is worth an effective 40% cash back, plus it also lets you earn 2% cash back on groceries and 1% on everything else.

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Offers a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months. That's like earning 30% cash back. Both this card and the TD Cash Credit Card offer 2% cash back on groceries and 1% on everything else.

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once spending $500 on purchases within three months, and receive 1.5% cash back on every purchase.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, issued by Chase: If you are already an Amazon Prime member, consider this credit card that awards a welcome bonus automatically after account approval. Cardmembers instantly receive a $70 Amazon.com gift card and earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases.

3. Be sure to pay off your balance in full at the end of the billing cycle

If you don't have spare cash for additional spending during precarious times, it's easy to rely on credit cards. But you need to make a plan to pay off your balance arising from these extra expenses. "Normally, the things you buy like this are fairly affordable, like groceries," financial expert John Ulzheimer, formerly of FICO and Equifax, tells CNBC Select. "But to the extent you overspend, the bill is eventually going to show up, and credit card issuers don't change procedures in cases of Wuhan Flu, or whatever it's being called. "That means large balances can impact your credit scores negatively and if you cannot afford to pay your balance in full the following month, then interest will be applied," Ulzheimer says. "That will make everything you purchased that much more expensive." If you are looking to transfer existing debt from interest-bearing credit card(s) to a card that offers no interest for up to 21 months, consider a balance transfer credit card that offers an introductory 0% APR period. If you want the most time to pay off debt, consider the Citi Simplicity® Card with a 0% APR for the first 21 months on balance transfers (then 15.74% to 25.74% variable APR). Or if you want to minimize fees, consider a no-fee balance transfer credit card, like the Chase Slate® Credit Card with a 0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers (then 16.49% to 25.24% variable APR).

4. Bottom line

While it's important to feel prepared and safe for what coronavirus may bring in the coming days and weeks, be cautious of just how much you're spending. And know that there are other ways to prepare that don't cost you money. "Stress shopping to stockpile isn't what's going to keep you safe," Lowry says. "Being mindful about your health and interactions with those around you is going to help mitigate your risk." Avoid shaking hands, wear gloves if you don't have easy access to washing your hands, refrain from touching your face and don't forget to disinfect your phone (and credit cards) frequently. Information about the TD Cash Credit Card, Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Chase Slate® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.