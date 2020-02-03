Capital One is adding new hotel transfer partners and improving JetBlue transfers

Capital One adds new hotel transfer partners

Previously, Capital One transfer partners only included airlines, but starting Feb. 4, there are two hotel partners: Accor and Wyndham. Capital One states that no other U.S. card issuer partners with these hotel loyalty programs. This makes Capital One travel cards more valuable for fans of either hotel. Venture and Spark cardholders can redeem miles for Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points at a transfer rate of 2:1. That means 1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 500 ALL points. ALL is the global loyalty program of 34 hotel brands like Fairmont, Sofitel, Delano, Mondrian and Raffles. Cardholders can redeem miles for Wyndham rewards at a transfer rate of 2:1.5. That means 1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 750 Wyndham points. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company operating a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Wyndham Grand, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, La Quinta and Tryp by Wyndham.

JetBlue transfers now receive more value

Capital One miles transfers to JetBlue TrueBlue are currently valued at 2:1 (1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 500 JetBlue TrueBlue points). Starting Feb. 4, the new transfer ratio increases 50% to 2:1.5 (1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 750 JetBlue TrueBlue points). This is a great improvement that can benefit Capital One cardholders who fly JetBlue, though there are other card issuers that may provide higher transfer ratios. Chase credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, offer a 1:1 transfer ratio to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, so 1,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points equal 1,000 partner miles/points.

Other transfer partners

Spark and Venture cardholders can transfer miles to 17 travel loyalty programs. Miles can be transferred at a rate of 2 Venture or Spark miles to 1.5 airline miles or hotel points to the following partners: Aeromexico (Club Premier)

Air Canada (Aeroplan)

Air France KLM (Flying Blue)

Alitalia (MilleMiglia Program)

Cathay Pacific (Asia Miles)

Avianca (LifeMiles)

Etihad Airways (Etihad Guest)

EVA Air (Infinity MileageLands)

Finnair (Finnair Plus)

Hainan Airlines (Fortune Wings Club)

JetBlue (TrueBlue)

Qantas (Qantas Frequent Flyer)

Qatar Airways (Privilege Club)

Wyndham Rewards Spark and Venture miles can also be transferred at a rate of 2 to 1 loyalty point to ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Emirates Airlines (Emirates Skywards) and Singapore Airlines (KrisFlyer). Information about the Capital One® cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.