Capital One is adding new hotel transfer partners and improving JetBlue transfers

Capital One announced today, Feb. 3, 2020, the first hotel partners for its miles transfer rewards program — Accor Live Limitless and Wyndham Rewards — and a more valuable transfer ratio for JetBlue TrueBlue. Capital One travel rewards credit card holders can benefit from the new changes starting Feb. 4, 2020.
These changes come on the heels of the Capital One and Hotels.com 10X miles promotion ending Jan. 31. Venture cardholders can still earn a competitive 5X miles on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel℠.
Eligible Capital One credit cards include: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business.
Below, CNBC Select has the scoop on the updates to Capital One's miles transfer program.
Previously, Capital One transfer partners only included airlines, but starting Feb. 4, there are two hotel partners: Accor and Wyndham. Capital One states that no other U.S. card issuer partners with these hotel loyalty programs. This makes Capital One travel cards more valuable for fans of either hotel.
Venture and Spark cardholders can redeem miles for Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points at a transfer rate of 2:1. That means 1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 500 ALL points. ALL is the global loyalty program of 34 hotel brands like Fairmont, Sofitel, Delano, Mondrian and Raffles.
Cardholders can redeem miles for Wyndham rewards at a transfer rate of 2:1.5. That means 1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 750 Wyndham points. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company operating a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Wyndham Grand, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, La Quinta and Tryp by Wyndham.
Capital One miles transfers to JetBlue TrueBlue are currently valued at 2:1 (1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 500 JetBlue TrueBlue points). Starting Feb. 4, the new transfer ratio increases 50% to 2:1.5 (1,000 Venture or Spark miles are worth 750 JetBlue TrueBlue points).
This is a great improvement that can benefit Capital One cardholders who fly JetBlue, though there are other card issuers that may provide higher transfer ratios. Chase credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, offer a 1:1 transfer ratio to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, so 1,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points equal 1,000 partner miles/points.
Spark and Venture cardholders can transfer miles to 17 travel loyalty programs. Miles can be transferred at a rate of 2 Venture or Spark miles to 1.5 airline miles or hotel points to the following partners:
Spark and Venture miles can also be transferred at a rate of 2 to 1 loyalty point to ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Emirates Airlines (Emirates Skywards) and Singapore Airlines (KrisFlyer).
Information about the Capital One® cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.