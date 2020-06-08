The all-new U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card rewards takeout, food delivery and dining

What you need to know: U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card

Altitude Go cardholders earn 4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations and 1X points on all other eligible purchases. The rewards you earn on takeout, food delivery and dining are right in line with the best dining rewards cards, many of which charge annual fees. For instance, the American Express® Gold Card offers the same 4X points when you dine at restaurants worldwide — but charges a $250 annual fee. (See rates and fees.) In addition to rewards, new cardholders earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days from account opening when you open a card now through August 9, 2020. You can redeem points for a statement credit, gift card, travel or merchandise, such as apparel and electronics. A U.S. Bank spokesperson confirmed that one point is worth a penny for all redemption options.

This card has no annual fee, which is a great way to save money considering that other rewards cards have fees upwards of $100. The Altitude Go card also comes with a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 billing cycles you have the card. After that, a 14.99% to 23.99% variable APR applies. During this year-long period, you can benefit from no interest on new purchases that you may want to finance, such as furniture, and/or lingering debt on a high interest card. There is also no foreign transaction fee, so you can use this card outside the U.S. and avoid the 3% fee other cards may charge.

The Altitude Go card offers a few additional benefits that can save you money: Annual $15 credit for eligible streaming service purchases, including Netflix, Hulu and Apple Music

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Roadside dispatch

Travel and emergency assistance services

Extended warranty protection

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.