Capital One partners with OpenTable to provide cardholders exclusive access to premium reservations

Capital One and OpenTable announced a new partnership giving cardholders exclusive access to premium reservations at prime dining times in select cities, after a one-time verification.

"Through this partnership, we're able to bring our credit cardholders hard-to-get reservations at nearly 300 restaurants in 15+ different U.S. cities," Lauren Liss, vice president of U.S. Cards at Capital One, said in the press release.

This new partnership provides Capital One cardholders with the opportunity to book tables at trendy restaurants, such as Girl & the Goat in Chicago, NoMad Restaurant in Los Angeles, Daniel in New York City, International Smoke in San Francisco and Bresca in Washington D.C.

Prime dining times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday night dinners as well as Sunday brunch. Capital One cardholders can book reservations for two or four people. And you can book as many reservations as you like, but you can't make multiple reservations for the same time period.

To book a Premium Access reservation, Capital One cardholders can take the following steps:

Download the OpenTable App or update to the latest version. Find the "Premium Access" carousel on the home screen or visit www.opentable.com/capitalone to browse participating restaurants. Click verify to unlock the table. Book a table for two or four at prime dining times.

The partnership is just one more perk foodies with a Capital One dining rewards card can enjoy. The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 4% cash back on dining with a $95 annual fee (waived the first year) and the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card earns 3% cash back on dining with no annual fee.

Capital One cardholders already have access to other premium dining experiences, such as exclusive events at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presale tickets at Taste America and an access pass at the James Beard House, which includes a special gift.

To learn more about the partnership, participating restaurants, rules and eligibility please go here.

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.