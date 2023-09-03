The best savings account bonuses and promotions of September 2023: Earn up to $400 or thousands of airline miles

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. Switching savings accounts may not be at the top of your financial to-do's, but making the move can sometimes pay off, literally. Just like they do with checking accounts and credit cards, banks will sometimes offer welcome bonuses for customers who sign up for certain savings accounts. These bonuses can be an easy way to pocket a couple hundred dollars by simply setting up a direct deposit or by meeting a minimum balance in your account. (Although some minimums can be drastically higher than others.) To determine the top savings account bonuses, CNBC Select looked at what's being offered by brick-and-mortar and online-only banks, as well as credit unions. All of the banks on this list are either NCUA- or FDIC-insured. Note that these accounts might not always offer the highest interest rates, so depending on how much you deposit, they might not always be the best deal. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best savings account bonuses.)

Best savings account bonuses of September 2023

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Alliant Credit Union

The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account Learn More Alliant Credit Union is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.10% APY

Minimum balance $100

Monthly fee None if you elect eStatements

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Overdraft fees None if you elect eStatements

Offer checking account? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY for a standard savings account

Option to waive monthly fee

Option to waive overdraft fees

Offers a checking account as well Cons $100 minimum balance Learn More View More

Bonus: $100 Expiration: Dec. 31, 2023 How to earn the bonus: New Alliant Credit Union members who open The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account must deposit at least $100 a month for 12 consecutive months; after those 12 consecutive months (and thus at a balance of $1,200 or more), they'll get a $100 bonus automatically deposited into their account. [ Jump to more details ]

Bask Bank

Bask Mileage Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn 2.5 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every $1 saved annually instead of interest.

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Earn American Airlines AAdvantage miles instead of cash

No minimum balance

No monthly fees Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Bonus: 4,000, 10,000 or 20,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles Expiration: Aug. 31, 2023 How to earn the bonus: New and existing Bask Mileage Savings Account holders must make new deposit(s) totaling at least $10,000, $25,000 or $50,000 and maintain the new deposit for 180 consecutive calendar days. The miles awarded will correspond to the deposit tiers, respectively: 4,000 bonus miles for a minimum $10,000 deposit, 10,000 bonus miles for a minimum $25,000 deposit and 20,000 bonus miles for a minimum $50,000 deposit. [ Jump to more details ]

BMO Bank

BMO Savings Builder Account Learn More BMO Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01% APY

Minimum balance $0.01 and above

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No transaction limits

Overdraft fees Not applicable to savings account

Offer checking account? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Low minimum balance

No monthly fee

No transaction limits

No overdraft fees

Offers a checking account as well Cons Low APY Learn More View More

Bonus: $5 to $60 Expiration: N/A How to earn the bonus: New account holders of the BMO Savings Builder Account get an extra $5 every month they save $200 or more, for the first year; earn up to $60 in your first year. [ Jump to more details ]

Discover Bank

Discover Online Savings Account Learn More Discover Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.30% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Discover checking account

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Discover Online Savings Account review. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Option to add a checking account with ATM access

24/7 customer support

Offers mobile check deposits

Helpful advice through Modern Money Blog Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere Learn More View More

Bonus: $150 or $200 with code GOBR623 Expiration: Sep. 14, 2023 How to earn the bonus: First-time account holders of the Discover Online Savings Account can earn $150 when they deposit at least $15,000 within 30 days of the account open date or earn $200 when they deposit at least $25,000 within 30 days of the account open date. [ Jump to more details ]

PNC Bank

Virtual Wallet® from PNC Bank Learn More PNC Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 4.00% APY on select Virtual Wallet Growth accounts with relationship rates

Minimum balance Varies depending on Virtual Wallet account

Monthly fee Ranges from $7 to $25 depending on Virtual Wallet account, with options to waive

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft protection offered by your Reserve and Growth accounts

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a PNC Bank checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros New account holders can earn a welcome bonus of up to $400

Virtual Wallet includes individual checking and savings accounts that work together

Earn cash or points through PNC Purchase Payback® program

Reimbursable non-network ATM fees

Account holders can choose the Virtual Wallet best for them

Options to waive monthly maintenance fee

Higher APY relationship rates are available Cons Has monthly maintenance fees

Have to call PNC Bank to find out APY offered in your area Learn More View More

Bonus: $100, $200 or $400 Expiration: Aug. 31, 2023 How to earn the bonus: New Virtual Wallet® from PNC Bank account holders earn $100 when they make direct deposits of $500 or more to their new Virtual Wallet, $200 when they make direct deposits of $2,000 or more to their new Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend and $400 when they make direct deposits of $5,000 or more to their new Virtual Wallet with Performance Select. All direct deposits must be made within the first 60 days. [ Jump to more details ]

SoFi

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.50% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on savings and Vault balances and 0.50% APY on checking balances.

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY with direct deposit

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Comes with checking account and ATM access

2-day-early-paycheck automatically when set up direct deposit

Save change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults

Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments

No foreign transaction fees

FDIC insurance up to $2 million through the SoFi Insured Deposit Program

Up to a $250 welcome bonus for a limited time Cons Have to set up direct deposit to earn high APY

No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Not a standalone checking or savings account Learn More View More

Bonus: $50 to $250 Expiration: N/A How to earn the bonus: SoFi Checking and Savings account holders who sign up and set up direct deposit can get a cash bonus of $50 to $250, depending on their direct deposit amount: $1,000 to $4,999.99 gets a $50 cash bonus, while $5,000 or more gets a $250 cash bonus. Direct deposits must be made within a 25-day bonus period. [ Jump to more details ]

TD Bank

TD Bank Personal Savings Accounts Learn More TD Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) APYs vary depending on TD Bank Signature Savings account or TD Bank Simple Savings account

Minimum balance Minimum balances required to waive monthly fee depends on TD Bank Signature Savings or TD Bank Simple Savings

Monthly fee Monthly fee depends on TD Bank Signature Savings or TD Bank Simple Savings, with options to waive

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Overdraft fees Savings Overdraft Protection available for checking account

Offer checking account? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Chance to score higher APY with TD Bank Signature Savings

Options to waive monthly fees

Overdraft protection

Offers a checking account as well Cons Low APY generally Learn More View More

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Standard Savings Learn More U.S. Bank National Association is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01% APY

Minimum balance $25 to open

Monthly fee $4 per month, with options to waive

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee N/A

Overdraft fees Overdraft protection when you link your savings account to your checking account

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a U.S. Bank checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lower-than-average fees for a brick-and-mortar savings account

Low monthly maintenance fee, plus option to waive with $300 minimum daily balance

Low minimum deposit to open an account

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle Cons Has monthly maintenance fees (although lower than others)

Low APY Learn More View More

Bonus: $200 or $400 with code 2023JUL Expiration: Sep. 6, 2023 How to earn the bonus: New account holders of the U.S. Bank Standard Savings account earn $200 when they deposit at least $25,000 in new money by Sep. 30, 2023, and maintain a minimum total account balance of $25,000 to $49,999.99 until Mar. 31, 2024; or they earn $400 when they deposit at least $50,000 in new money by Sep. 30, 2023, and maintain a minimum total account balance of $50,000 or more until Mar. 31, 2024. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top savings account bonuses

The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account

The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account stands out for offering a decent APY for standard savings and a welcome bonus that encourages you to make saving a habit — it only pays out after you've made 12 consecutive monthly deposits of $100 or more. Plus, anyone can become a member of Alliant Credit Union and it's free to do so. The easiest way to join is by supporting Alliant's partner charity, Foster Care to Success. However, you don't need to pay the charity directly since Alliant pays $5 on your behalf when you apply to join the credit union. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.10% APY Minimum balance $100 Monthly fee None if you elect eStatements [ Return to account summary ]

Bask Mileage Savings Account

The Bask Mileage Savings Account stands out for offering interest in the form of American Airlines AAdvantage miles instead of the standard cash bonus model. You can use these miles for flights on American Airlines or any of its 20+ partner airlines. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn 2.5 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every $1 saved annually instead of interest. Minimum balance None Monthly fee None [ Return to account summary ]

BMO Savings Builder Account

While the BMO Savings Builder Account offers a relatively low APY, it motivates you to not touch your savings since you get rewarded every month during your first year if you maintain a minimum of $200 in savings. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01% APY Minimum balance $0.01 and above Monthly fee None [ Return to account summary ]

Discover Online Savings Account

Virtual Wallet from PNC Bank

The Virtual Wallet® from PNC Bank stands out for offering one of the highest cash bonuses of $400 for a relatively doable direct deposit requirement of $5,000. Depending on which Virtual Wallet you choose, you can also score a pretty good interest rate on your savings. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 4.00% APY on select Virtual Wallet Growth accounts with relationship rates Minimum balance Varies depending on the Virtual Wallet account Monthly fee Ranges from $7 to $25 depending on the Virtual Wallet account, with options to waive [ Return to account summary ]

SoFi Checking and Savings

SoFi Checking and Savings offers checking and savings features all in one, making the task of managing your finances a bit easier. And not only does this account offer the highest savings interest rate currently on this list, but its checking account also accrues interest. The only requirement to get the higher APY on your savings is to set up direct deposit. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.50% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on savings and Vault balances and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Minimum balance None Monthly fee None [ Return to account summary ]

TD Bank Personal Savings Accounts

The TD Bank Personal Savings Account stands out for offering two different types of personal savings accounts, depending on how big your balance is. With Simple Savings, your monthly fee can easily be waived by maintaining a $300 minimum daily balance, and with Signature Savings, you have the chance to score a higher interest rate with a larger deposit. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) APYs vary depending on TD Bank Signature Savings account or TD Bank Simple Savings account Minimum balance Minimum balances required to waive monthly fee depends on TD Bank Signature Savings or TD Bank Simple Savings Monthly fee Monthly fee depends on TD Bank Signature Savings or TD Bank Simple Savings, with options to waive [ Return to account summary ]

U.S. Bank Standard Savings

The U.S. Bank Standard Savings account is ideal for those who prefer to do their banking with brick-and-mortar banks and want to be rewarded for having larger balances. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01% APY Minimum balance $25 to open Monthly fee $4 per month, with options to waive [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs What is a savings account bonus? A savings account bonus is essentially free cash or some other offering (i.e. bonus airline miles like with Bask Bank) that a bank will advertise, usually as an incentive for new customers to sign up.

There are often qualifications to "earn" the bonus, which may include things like setting up direct deposit or meeting a specified minimum balance within a certain time frame. When are savings account bonuses offered? Savings account bonuses are offered sort of at random. They are typically labeled as promotions that don't last long (which is why many have an expiration date), so if you see one that catches your eye you're best off acting quickly. Should I open a savings account for the bonus? You shouldn't always open a savings account just for the bonus. Know that bonus offer amounts can range, and higher-end bonuses tend to require a higher deposit of cash. Make sure to read the fine print to understand all the requirements needed to get the bonus cash, as well as understand any ongoing account fees like monthly maintenance costs. It's important to weigh the fees and other factors like interest rates before signing up for any new bank account. Which bank has the highest welcome bonus? At the time of writing this article, the banks with the highest savings welcome bonuses are PNC and U.S. Bank, which both offer up to a $400 bonus.

Bottom line

These savings accounts offering welcome bonuses up to $400 or thousands of airline miles can be a good option to move your money to, just make sure you read the qualifications beforehand.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every savings account review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best savings accounts.

Our methodology

To determine which consumer savings accounts provide the best place to deposit your money and earn a bonus, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by the largest national banks, credit unions and online-only financial institutions. In addition to looking at savings account bonuses, we considered the requirements to earn their bonuses, plus any account fees, perks and interest rates offered. All the accounts included on this list are FDIC- or NCUA-insured of up to $250,000. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit if your bank or credit union fails. Product and feature availability vary by market, so these accounts and bonuses may not be offered depending on where you live. Most brick-and-mortar banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings. The rates and fee structures for savings accounts are subject to change without notice. Any return on your savings depends on any associated fees and the balance in your savings account. To open a savings account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.