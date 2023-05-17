Earn up to 5.05% APY with these top interest-bearing checking accounts

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. Almost everyone has a checking account to deposit paychecks and cash for monthly expenses. Checking accounts stand out for being easily accessible, but, unlike savings accounts, checking accounts generally don't accrue interest. It's the most common banking product, yet most account holders don't earn anything on their money. For this reason, CNBC Select set out to find the few checking accounts that do offer its users a return — and the highest one at that. Typically, high-interest deposit accounts have requirements that account holders must meet in order to earn the high APY. We selected those that offered the highest APYs, while also considering the accounts' requirements, monthly fees, minimum deposits and minimum balances. If you want to maximize that money sitting in your checking account, these accounts are for you. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best high-interest checking accounts.)

Best high-interest checking accounts

Best overall

All America Bank® Ultimate Rewards Checking Learn More All America Bank® is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.05% APY on up to $15,000 (0.50% APY thereafter); 0.25% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50 if in person; $500 if online

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None (unless you receive paper statements, then $3 per month)

Free ATM network Yes, 1,000s of ATMs worldwide

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $25 of foreign ATM fees each monthly statement cycle in one lump sum

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; Overdraft Privilege is available

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Low minimum deposit required if open account in person

No minimum balance

No monthly fees for non-paper statements

Fee-free ATM network

Offers ATM fee reimbursement

Overdraft protection available Cons Requirements to earn high APY

$500 minimum deposit if open account online

Monthly fee for paper statements

Overdraft fee possible Learn More View More

The All America Bank Ultimate Rewards Checking stands out for offering one of the highest returns on your checking balance. Account holders can earn 5.05% APY on up to $15,000 (after, 0.50% APY) by meeting the below two requirements: Make at least 10 debit card purchases monthly Receive bank statements electronically Those who don't meet the above requirements will earn 0.25% APY.

Presidential Bank Advantage Checking Learn More Presidential Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.625% APY on up to $25,000 (3.625% APY thereafter); 0.100% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $500

Minimum balance $500

Monthly fee None if you maintain a $500 minimum balance

Free ATM network Yes, over 88,000 ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Domestic ATM surcharge rebates up to $8 per month

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; overdraft protection is available

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Option to waive monthly fee

Fee-free ATM network

Offers ATM fee reimbursement

Overdraft protection available Cons Requirements to earn high APY

$500 minimum deposit and minimum balance

Monthly fee if don't have $500 minimum balance

Overdraft fee possible Learn More View More

The Presidential Bank Advantage Checking account is a close runner-up in terms of a high interest rate. Account holders can earn 4.625% APY on up to a $25,000 balance (after, 3.625%) by meeting the below two requirements: Have a direct deposit of $500 or more each month (from payroll, pension, social security or annuity) Make at least 7 electronic withdrawals monthly (including ATM, POS, ACH and bill payments) Those who don't meet the above requirements will earn 0.10% APY.

Best for checking/savings combo

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.20% APY on savings and Vaults balances and 1.20% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY with direct deposit

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Comes with checking account and ATM access

2-day-early-paycheck automatically when set up direct deposit

Save change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults

Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments

No foreign transaction fees

FDIC insurance up to $2 million through the SoFi Insured Deposit Program

Up to a $250 welcome bonus for a limited time Cons Have to set up direct deposit to earn high APY

No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Not a standalone checking or savings account Learn More View More

With the SoFi Checking and Savings account, you can do all your banking in one place and get rewarded. SoFi members who set up direct deposit can earn 4.20% APY on their savings and Vaults balances and 1.20% APY on their checking balances. Those who don't have direct deposit will earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults), so the return on your checking account isn't affected. Though the 1.20% APY is lower than other interest-bearing checking accounts on this list, the requirement to earn interest is easier to achieve. Plus, SoFi has more perks than others that may make it worth it if you're not solely focused on earning the highest return possible. These perks include the following: Receive your paycheck up to two days earlier automatically when you set up direct deposit

Earn up to 15% cash back at local establishments when you pay with your SoFi debit card

Have your deposits insured up to $2 million

For a limited time, pocket a welcome bonus of up to $250 when you set up direct deposit (direct deposit of $1,000 to $4,999.99 earns $50; direct deposit of $5,000 or more earns $250)

Best for welcome bonus

Axos Bank® Rewards Checking Learn More On Axos Bank®'s secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 3.30% APY on up to $50,000 (no APY thereafter); no APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network None

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Low minimum deposit required

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Offers ATM fee reimbursement

No overdraft fee

Up to a $100 welcome bonus with promotional code "RC100" (expires EOD June 30, 2023) Cons Requirements to earn high APY

No ATM network Learn More View More

Account holders of the Axos Bank Rewards Checking can work their way to earning up to a 3.30% APY. This option requires a few more hoops to jump through, but here are the steps: Set up monthly direct deposit of $1,500 or more = 0.40% APY Make 10 debit card transactions per month (minimum $3 per transaction) or sign up for Personal Finance Manager (PFM) "Account Aggregation" = an additional 0.30% APY Maintain an average daily balance of $2,500 per month in an Axos Invest Managed Portfolios account = an additional 1.00% APY Maintain an average daily balance of $2,500 per month in an Axos Invest Self-Directed Trading account = an additional 1.00% APY Add a monthly loan payment (mortgage, personal or auto loans) using your Rewards Checking account = an additional 0.60% APY Direct deposit is required to unlock the rest of the interest-earning tiers, and account holders that do not meet the above requirements will not earn interest. Axos Bank makes it easy to earn extra cash. New Rewards Checking account holders can earn a $100 welcome bonus with promotional code "RC100" (expires June 30, 2023).

Best for a credit union

Consumers Credit Union Rewards Checking Learn More Consumers Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 (0.20% APY on up to $25,000 and 0.10% APY thereafter); 0.01% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $5

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Free ATM network Yes, over 30,000 ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Unlimited reimbursement for any and all ATM fees

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; overdraft protection is available

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account

Low minimum deposit required

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Fee-free ATM network

Offers ATM fee reimbursement

Overdraft protection available

Get paid as much as two days early with early direct deposit Cons Requirements to earn high APY

Overdraft fee possible

Credit union membership required Learn More View More

The Consumers Credit Union Rewards Checking allows its members to earn 5.00% APY on balances up to $10,000 if they meet the below requirements: Receive bank statements electronically Make at least 12 debit card purchases each month Set up direct deposits, mobile check deposits or ACH credits totaling $500 or more monthly Spend $1,000 or more in CCU Visa credit card purchases each month (no minimum number of transactions) Those who don't meet the above requirements will earn 0.01% APY. Consumers Credit Union (CCU) requires membership, but it's fairly easy to apply. Interested applicants just have to join the Consumers Cooperative Association, which allows them to qualify for CCU membership. There is a one-time $5 membership fee, which CCU reimburses.

FAQs

What is a high-interest checking account?

A high-interest checking account is one that offers an APY well above the national average, which is just 0.06%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The checking accounts on this list all offer an interest rate that is at least 20X the national average, at the time of writing.

Can I apply for a high-interest checking account?

Just about anyone can apply for a high-interest checking account. Start by considering those that made this list as they offer the highest returns and have manageable requirements to earn the high APY.

How do I open a high-interest checking account?

You can open a high-interest checking account at a bank online or in person. Most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Just like normal checking accounts, most interest-bearing checking accounts require a minimum deposit to open an account.

Do savings accounts have higher interest rates than checking accounts?

Savings accounts generally offer higher interest rates than checking accounts. Rarely do checking accounts offer much interest at all, in fact. However, some of the checking accounts on this list have APYs comparable to what the best high-yield savings are offering. Take note that interest-bearing checking accounts will usually have more requirements, such as setting up a direct deposit and making a certain number of monthly debit card transactions, to earn the high APY.

Are high-interest checking accounts worth it?

High-interest checking accounts can be worth it if you're not going out of your way to earn the APY offered. Given you most likely will have to meet certain requirements to earn the better return, first make sure it's something you're financially comfortable doing.

Bottom line

Interest-bearing checking accounts can be hard to come by, especially ones that offer a return comparable to high-yield savings. If you're shopping around for a new place to park your everyday cash, consider one of these accounts that can keep your funds accessible while giving you a little bang for your buck along the way.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Our methodology

To determine which checking accounts offer the best return on your money, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering those checking accounts that offer an above-average APY and manageable ways to earn the high return. We also favored those accounts with zero monthly maintenance fees (or a simple way to waive them) and low minimum balance and minimum deposit requirements. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC- or NCUA-insured up to $250,000. Note that the rates and fee structures for checking accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.