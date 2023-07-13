The top premium checking accounts offering waived fees, loan discounts, VIP event access and more

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. A checking account is generally the most basic type of bank account. It's a safe place to store your spending money with not much of a return. With a premium checking account, however, those who qualify can get a bit more from their everyday bank account, including perks like waived fees, discounted interest rates, reduced loan costs, personalized customer service and even free financial advice. To avoid monthly fees or to even qualify, you'll often have to meet a minimum balance of at least $15,000, so these accounts aren't for everyone. CNBC Select looked at what big-name banks offer when it comes to these premier checking accounts, and those that stood out are from Bank of America, Chase, Citi and Wells Fargo. When you're ready to start getting more for your banking loyalty, consider these premium checking accounts. (See our methodology for more information on how we compiled this list.)

Best premium checking accounts

Best at Bank of America

Bank of America Preferred Rewards Learn More Bank of America is a Member FDIC. Combined account minimum to qualify At least $20,000, using 3-month combined average daily balance from linked accounts; see different tier minimum balance requirements

Eligible accounts Bank of America deposit accounts, Merrill investing accounts

Benefits Depends on Rewards Tier: Interest rate discounts on loans, interest rate booster on savings, zero monthly maintenance fees, reduced origination fee on a mortgage, 25% to 75% rewards bonus on eligible Bank of America credit cards See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $20,000 is lower minimum balance than competitors

Many accounts can contribute to meet minimum

Wide variety of benefits Cons At least $20,000 minimum balance required Learn More View More

Bank of America Preferred Rewards is a premium program for those who already bank with Bank of America or invest with Merrill, and hold a combined account minimum of at least $20,000. There are four different rewards tiers you can qualify for, depending on your three-month combined daily balance amongst your eligible Bank of America deposit and Merrill investing accounts: Gold Tier: $20,000 to $49,999 three-month combined average daily balance

$20,000 to $49,999 three-month combined average daily balance Platinum Tier: $50,000 to $99,999 three-month combined average daily balance

$50,000 to $99,999 three-month combined average daily balance Platinum Honors Tier: $100,000 to $999,999 three-month combined average daily balance

$100,000 to $999,999 three-month combined average daily balance Diamond Tier: $1 million to $9,999,999 three-month combined average daily balance

$1 million to $9,999,999 three-month combined average daily balance Diamond Honors Tier: $10 million or more three-month combined average daily balance The benefits you get with Bank of America's Preferred Rewards premium checking differ from tier to tier, but perks include interest rate discounts on loans, up to 20% interest rate boost on savings, zero monthly maintenance fees, reduced origination fee on a mortgage, plus 25% to 75% rewards bonus on eligible Bank of America credit cards.

Best at Chase

Chase Premier Plus Checking℠ Learn More Chase Bank is a Member FDIC. Combined account minimum to qualify To waive $25 monthly fee, at least $15,000 daily balance in Chase checking or qualified linked Chase accounts or a linked qualifying first mortgage enrolled in autopay or a current servicemember and veteran

Eligible accounts Personal Chase checking accounts (excluding Chase Sapphire℠ Checking and Chase Private Client Checking℠) and Chase personal savings account(s) (excluding Chase Private Client Savings℠)

Benefits Interest, no fees See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $15,000 is lower minimum balance than competitors

Chase mortgage enrolled in autopay or current servicemember/veteran status also qualifies Cons $25 monthly fee

At least $15,000 minimum balance required to waive monthly fee if Chase mortgage isn't an option and you're not a current servicemember and veteran

Less benefits than competitors Learn More View More

The Chase Premier Plus Checking offers some ways to waive its $25 monthly service fee: Having a minimum $15,000 daily balance in your checking or qualified linked Chase accounts

Having a linked qualifying first mortgage enrolled in autopay from your Chase account

Being a current servicemember and veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces with a qualifying military ID Linked Chase accounts can include up to two additional personal Chase checking accounts (excluding Chase Sapphire℠ Checking and Chase Private Client Checking℠) and Chase personal savings accounts (excluding Chase Private Client Savings℠). The premium benefits that come with the Chase Premier Plus Checking include earning interest (albeit a low APY) and no fees for various orders and four out-of-network ATM transactions per month.

Best at Chase for travelers

Chase Sapphire℠ Banking Learn More Chase Bank is a Member FDIC. Combined account minimum to qualify To waive $25 monthly fee, at least $75,000 daily balance in Chase checking or qualified linked Chase accounts

Eligible accounts Chase checking, savings and other balances

Benefits Zero foreign transaction fees, global ATM fee reimbursement, zero wire transfer fees, sports and entertainment lounge access, early ticket and priority event seating, relationship savings rates, Chase Offers, pairs with Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Many accounts can contribute to meet minimum

Top benefit offerings Cons $25 monthly fee

High minimum balance required to waive monthly fee Learn More View More

Chase Sapphire Banking requires account holders to have a minimum daily balance of $75,000 in any combination of their checking account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings and other balances to waive the $25 monthly service fee. Sapphire Banking is a good premium checking account option as is, but it stands out for those on the go. Travelers can count on no foreign transaction fees, reimbursement for all out-of-network ATM fees worldwide, zero wire transfer fees, special access to Chase sports and entertainment lounges, plus early ticket and priority seating access at concerts and other big events. Account holders can also score relationship rates on linked Chase savings and get exclusive Chase Offers. And if you already have the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, this account naturally pairs well within the Sapphire suite of products. In the past, Chase has even offered Chase Ultimate Rewards® points as part of the welcome bonus for opening a Sapphire Banking account.

Best at Citibank

Citigold® by Citibank Learn More Citibank is a Member FDIC. Combined account minimum to qualify Minimum combined monthly balance of at least $200,000 in eligible linked Citi accounts

Eligible accounts Citi deposit, retirement and investment accounts

Benefits Free financial planning, investment platform, waived fees, wealth management guidance, lower Citi loan pricing, exclusive access to entertainment and sports, out-of-network ATM fee reimbursement, Citigold lounge access, Citigold Concierge service, welcome bonus See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Many accounts can contribute to meet minimum

Top benefit offerings Cons Highest minimum balance required Learn More View More

Citigold by Citibank has the highest threshold of the premium checking accounts on this list (and one of the highest of accounts we researched), requiring clients to have a minimum combined monthly balance of at least $200,000 in eligible linked Citi deposit, retirement and investment accounts. The high minimum is met with plenty of perks, however. Citigold benefits include complimentary financial planning, a robust investment platform, waived banking fees, guidance from a Wealth Relationship Manager for daily banking needs, relationship-based pricing on Citi loans, exclusive access to entertainment and sports events, plus tons of travel perks like waived ATM foreign exchange fees, unlimited refunds on out-of-network ATM fees, access to Citigold lounges and a complimentary Citigold Concierge service to help book reservations, tickets and vacations.

Best at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Prime Checking Learn More Wells Fargo Bank is a Member FDIC. Combined account minimum to qualify To waive $25 monthly fee, minimum $20,000 in qualifying linked Wells Fargo balances

Eligible accounts Wells Fargo deposit, investment and retirement accounts

Benefits Banking discounts, waived fees, interest rate discounts, relationship rates on linked CDs and savings accounts See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $20,000 is lower minimum balance than competitors

Many accounts can contribute to meet minimum

Decent variety of benefits Cons $25 monthly fee

At least $20,000 minimum balance required to waive monthly fee Learn More View More

The Wells Fargo Prime Checking lets you waive the $25 monthly service fee with a minimum of $20,000 in qualifying linked Wells Fargo balances. Linked Wells Fargo accounts can include deposit, investment and retirement accounts. The premium checking account benefits you'll get are banking discounts, waived ATM fees, loan interest rate discounts and relationship rates on eligible linked CDs and savings.

FAQs

What are premium checking accounts?

Premium checking accounts are a type of deposit account typically offered by the major banks to appeal to customers who already have multiple different accounts — be it their savings, investments, credit cards or mortgage — with that one bank. If that customer's combined balance amongst all their linked accounts meet a certain minimum, often at least $15,000, they can usually qualify for that bank's premium checking option or get the premium account's monthly fee waived.

What are some features of a premium bank account?

Premium bank accounts' standout feature is that they often require a sizable minimum to qualify or to get by without paying a monthly fee. In return for a customer keeping a good amount of cash with one bank, that bank's premium checking account will have all sorts of perks and benefits.

Are premium checking accounts worth it?

Premium checking accounts can be worth it as long as you're maximizing the accounts your money is actually in at that one bank, as well as utilizing the benefits your premium account offers. We typically wouldn't recommend keeping a large chunk of cash beyond your monthly spending in a checking account since you aren't earning much interest; however, with a premium checking, that money may as well be also split into investments and retirement accounts where you're earning more.

What benefits do you get with a premium account?

With a premium account, you may get benefits like waived fees, discounted interest rates, reduced loan costs, free financial advice, higher savings rates in linked accounts, etc.

What are the disadvantages of a premium bank account?

The biggest disadvantage of a premium bank account is that it will often require a high minimum balance to qualify or to waive the monthly fee (which will otherwise add up).

How do I open a premium bank account?

To open a premium bank account, visit in person or online one of the big U.S. banks (those on this list are a good place to start) to learn more about which one to open. You'll then combine your accounts and investments at that one bank to see if you meet any minimums asked for. You can either open a new premium checking account at your go-to big bank or, if you already have one there, upgrade it.

Bottom line

The best premium checking accounts are reserved for those who can meet pretty high minimum thresholds. Once you're there, though, enjoy all the benefits that come with premium checking that way you can maximize every dollar that you have sitting with the bank.

Our methodology

To determine the best premium checking accounts, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by the largest U.S. banks. We compared each premium checking account on various features, including its minimum balance requirements, eligible accounts to meet the minimum, benefits and fees. We typically favored accounts that had lower minimum thresholds than others, except when higher minimums translated to a respectable amount of benefits in return. Though checking accounts at big banks are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, note that your money in investment and retirement accounts at that same bank are not covered by insurance and therefore not guaranteed. Premium checking account fees vary by bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

