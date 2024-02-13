Manage your money on the go with the 5 best online business bank accounts

Best for no fees

Bluevine Business Checking Learn More On Bluevine's secure site Special offer N/A

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Standard: 2.0% APY on balances up to and including $250,000 if you meet a monthly activity goal*

Premier: 4.25% APY without minimum qualifications

Free ATM network No fees at over 38,000 ATM locations nationwide

ATM fee reimbursement No

Small business perks Two free checkbooks

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Bluevine accounts are FDIC insured up to $3 million per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC Pros No monthly fees, monthly or daily balance minimums, ACH payment fees, incoming wire fees or overdraft fees

Ability to instantly lock and unlock your Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® for added security

Connect to business tools like PayPal, Stripe and Expensify

Unlimited transactions Cons Online only (not great if you prefer in-person banking)

No ATM refunds for out-of-network transactions *The requirements to earn interest are either: Debit Card Spend: Spend $500 per month with Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® issued by Coastal Community Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard inc, which can be used everywhere Mastercard® is accepted. Incoming Payments: Receive $2,500 per month in customer payments into Bluevine Business Checking account via ACH, wire transfer, mobile check deposit, or directly from merchant payment processing provider Learn More View More

Bluevine Business Checking stands out for offering a competitive interest rate for a checking account. It also doesn't charge any monthly, minimum balance or insufficient fund fees and doesn't limit the number of transactions you can make in a month. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for streamlined business support

LendingClub Tailored Checking Learn More Special offer 1.00% cash back on qualifying purchases made using the debit card tied to a Tailored Checking account with an average monthly balance of $500

Monthly maintenance fee $10 (waived if the average monthly balance is at least $500.00)

Minimum deposit to open $100

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.50% APY on balances between $0.00–$499.99; 1.50% APY on balances between $500.00-$99,999.99; 0.10% APY on balances of $100,000.00 or more

Free ATM network Doesn't charge a fee to use another bank's ATM

ATM fee reimbursement ATM fee rebate available

Small business perks Can sync your checking account to Quickbooks® or Quicken®; ability to create and send online invoices and get paid using Autobooks

Overdraft fee Not disclosed

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Pros Small minimum deposit to open the account

ATM rebates offered

Offers an APY

Offers a debit card that can be used to earn cash back

Mobile check deposit

Integrations with business tools like Quickbooks® or Quicken® Cons Monthly maintenance fee if you don't keep an average balance of at least $500 in the account

Earn a lower APY if you have a higher account balance

Stop payment fee of $25 Learn More View More

LendingClub Tailored Checking is a well-rounded business checking account that earns interest on your balance and cash back on your debit card purchases. Plus, customers can easily integrate their accounts with Quicken® or Quickbooks® for a more streamlined accounting process. The account also has a built-in invoicing and payment platform called Autobooks, which you can use to create and send invoices and accept payments from customers. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for special perks

Novo Business Checking Learn More On Novo Bank's secure site Special offers Perks upon sign up can include $3,000 in Google Cloud credits, $150 toward Google Ads, 40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online and up to $20,000 in fee-free credit card transactions when you link your account with Stripe

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network No out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses fees charged by other ATM operators, up to $7 per month

ATM fee reimbursement Yes, up to $7 per month worldwide

Small business perks Sync your account with Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Quickbooks, TransferWise, Xero, Zapier and other popular merchant tools. Amazon integration for sales and revenue tracking.

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee but has a nonsufficient funds fee of $27

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Novo Platform Inc. {"Novo") is a fintech, not a bank. Banking services provided by Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A. Member FDIC. Pros Seamless tech integrations make it easy for the solo entrepreneur who does it all

Money-saving partnerships with popular invoicing, marketing and communications tools

Syncs easily to Google Pay and Apple Pay

Unlimited fee-free monthly transactions

No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements

ATM reimbursements up to $7 per month Cons Online only (not great if you prefer in-person banking)

No easy way to deposit cash Learn More View More

Novo Business Checking offers various discounts useful to business owners. When you sign up for the account, you can get up to $3,000 in Google Cloud credits, $150 toward Google Ads, 40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online and up to $20,000 in fee-free credit card transactions when you link your account with Stripe. Plus, it has no transaction limits and reimburses third-party ATM fees up to $7 per month. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for debit card rewards

Grasshopper Business Checking Learn More Special offer 1.00% cash back on qualifying purchases

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $100

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.51% APY on balances of $0.01—$24,999.99 and $250,000.01; up to 2.25% APY on balances of $25,000-$250,000

Free ATM network No fee withdrawals at over 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs nationwide

ATM fee reimbursement No

Small business perks Rewards debit card access

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Pros No monthly fees, balance minimums or overdraft fees

Offers a debit card that can be used to earn cash back

Offers an APY

Mobile check deposit

Small minimum deposit amount to open the account Cons Online only (not great if you prefer in-person banking)

You need a higher account balance to earn the highest APY tier Learn More View More

The Grasshopper Business Checking account stands out for having no monthly fees, balance minimums or overdraft fees and offering a debit card that earns rewards. Account holders can earn 1% cash back on qualifying purchases which can be redeemed as statement credit. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for sole proprietors and single-owner LLCs

EverBank Business Checking Learn More Special offer None

Monthly maintenance fee $14.95 (waived if the average daily balance is at least $5,000)

Minimum deposit to open $1,500

Minimum balance $5,000

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network Fee-free at over 10,000 ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Will automatically reimburse customers up to $15 for fees paid at out-of-network ATMs

Small business perks Treasury services let you get personalized cash flow strategies from a team of experts

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Pros Automatically reimburses ATM fees

Offers a team of experts who can assist with personalized cash flow strategies

No overdraft fee

Mobile check deposit

First 200 items processed for free each month

Offers overdraft protection Cons High minimum deposit to open the account

Monthly maintenance fee if you don't keep an average daily balance of at least $5,000 in the account

Doesn't pay an APY Learn More View More

EverBank Small Business Checking is geared toward sole proprietors and single-owner LLCs. All account holders will enjoy the same APY and enjoy no monthly maintenance fee regardless of their balance. By comparison, EverBank's checking account options for other types of businesses and non-profits require a $5,000 minimum monthly balance to waive the monthly fee. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top online business checking accounts

Bluevine Business Checking

Bluevine is a fintech company with banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank. It offers some features you often don't get through online banks, such as the ability to deposit cash, order checkbooks and more. Standard Bluevine business checking customers can earn a 2.00% APY on balances up to $250,000 by meeting monthly activity goals, while Premier customers can unlock an even higher APY. Account holders can deposit checks from their phones and create dedicated employee login information so they can share access with the rest of their team. Other perks include various accounts payable integrations that can help streamline your business operations and up to $3 million in FDIC insurance. Minimum deposit to open $0 Minimum balance $0 APY 2.00% APY to 4.25%, depending on your account tier [ Return to account summary ]

LendingClub Tailored Checking

The LendingClub Tailored Checking account offers a competitive APY on your balance and earns 1% cash back on qualifying debit card purchases if you have a balance of at least $500. Another big perk is that LendingClub offers unlimited transactions and unlimited third-party ATM fee reimbursements worldwide. The account requires a low $100 minimum deposit, but there is no minimum balance requirement after that. There is a $10 monthly maintenance fee, but you can get it waived by maintaining a monthly balance of $500 or more. Minimum deposit to open $100 Minimum balance $0 APY 0.10% to 1.50% APY, depending on your balance [ Return to account summary ]

Novo Business Checking

Novo Business Checking is a no-frills account that doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee and doesn't require a minimum deposit to open the account. It also offers unlimited fee-free transactions with no overdraft fee. The account allows for easy integration with business tools like Stripe, Shopify, QuickBooks and Zero, which makes it easier for business owners to streamline business operations. It also allows businesses to create and send unlimited invoices through its free built-in invoicing software. Novo doesn't allow for cash deposits, but you can use the mobile app to deposit money orders and checks. Minimum deposit to open $0 Minimum balance $0 APY None [ Return to account summary ]

Grasshopper Business Checking

The Grasshopper Business Checking account requires a modest $100 deposit to open the account, but has no minimum balance requirement after that. This account also doesn't charge any monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees. Account holders can also earn interest for their balance through a tiered APY offering. You can earn 1.51% APY on balances of up to $24,999.99 and more than $250,000. Then, you'll earn up to 2.25% APY on balances of $25,000 to $250,000. Minimum deposit to open $100 Minimum balance $0 APY 1.51% to 2.25% APY, depending on your balance [ Return to account summary ]

EverBank Business Checking

EverBank offers several business checking accounts, including ones tailored to small businesses and non-profits. Its small business checking account earns a 0.50% APY on all balances and has no monthly management fees to worry about, but has a relatively high minimum deposit requirement of $1,500. Customers can make fee-free withdrawals at over 100,000 Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs in the U.S. All customers also get up to $15 in third-party ATM fees reimbursed each month, while accounts with a balance of at least $5,000 receive unlimited ATM fee reimbursement. Other features include mobile check deposit and overdraft protection by linking a business money market account. Minimum deposit to open $1,500 Minimum balance $0 APY None [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs Can you open a business bank account online? Banks typically offer three ways to open a business bank account: You can usually do it online, in person by visiting a branch, or over the phone. However, remember that some banks may offer any combination of those options. For instance, an online-only bank may only allow new customers to open an account online or over the phone. Can I open a business bank account online with only an Employer Identification Number (EIN)? Your EIN is one of a few pieces of information you'll need to open a bank account. You may also need to provide your business registration and business address. Some banks may also require some additional pieces of information, such as your business website. Be sure to double-check the requirements of your desired bank before beginning the process. Are online business bank accounts safe? As long as your online business bank is FDIC-insured (the standard is up to $250,000 for deposit accounts), it is generally as safe as a brick-and-mortar bank. It can also help to look at customer reviews to get a feel for any pros and cons and general customer experience. Can I open a business bank account immediately? Most business bank accounts should have you up and running in a matter of minutes. One of the best ways to ensure a speedy process is to come prepared with all the required documentation and double-check your information for inaccuracies before submitting your application.

Bottom line

If you're in the market for an online business checking account, you have many options. The top online business bank accounts stand out for offering features like low or no minimum deposits to open, interest on your money and rewards for debit card purchases.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business checking account review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of business banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best online business bank accounts.

Our methodology

To determine which online business checking accounts are best, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fees

Minimum balance requirement

Mobile banking ease

Small business tools and support

Large ATM network

Account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.