Best annual fee credit cards that don't charge authorized user fees

If you're looking to build credit, becoming an authorized user on someone else's credit card is a great option. But it may not be free.

While you can be added to a no annual fee credit card for no extra cost, some cards with fees may charge over $100 per authorized user. Sometimes the perks authorized users receive are worthwhile, but other times it just doesn't make sense to fork over an additional fee.

However, there are annual fee credit cards that don't charge additional fees for authorized users. This is a win-win: Authorized users can build credit and the primary account holder can save money and earn more rewards.

Below, CNBC Select reviews which annual fee cards don't charge authorized user fees.