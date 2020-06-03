Here's how credit cards from Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart compare

When you shop regularly at your favorite retailer, whether it's wholesale, online or a big box store, the cost of your purchases can quickly add up. One way to offset this bill is to open a store credit card so you can earn rewards at checkout. Many well-known retailers, such as Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart, offer credit cards that provide competitive rewards and free shipping on purchases from the retailer's website. Store cards have rewards rates that typically outmatch what you'd earn with a general-purpose rewards card, but in a few cases they are limited to the specific retailer only. If you're a loyal shopper, opening a store credit card could be a great idea. However, you should keep in mind that store cards typically have higher interest rates, making it even more important to pay your bill in full every month. If you use your store card strategically, these cards could help you maximize savings on everything from groceries to apparel. With an array of options to choose from at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart, you may have trouble deciding which one of these popular store cards deserve a spot in your wallet. Below, CNBC Select compares credit cards from these four large retailers so you can see how they stack up.

Cards mentioned in this post

Compare cards: Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Overview

Membership requirements

Where you can use the cards

Annual fees and special financing

Rewards and redemption

Additional perks

Bottom line

Overview

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card Amazon Prime Store Card Amazon Store Card Target RedCard™ Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card Walmart Rewards™ Card Annual fee $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Membership required Yes Yes No Yes No No No No Special financing None None None Yes Yes None None None Notable perks Competitive gas, dining and travel rewards. Plus a variety of travel and purchase protections. 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Plus a variety of travel and purchase protections. 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Plus a variety of travel and purchase protections. Special financing up to 24 months, 5% back on Amazon.com and free shipping on thousands of items with no order minimums. Special financing up to 24 months and free shipping on thousands of items with no order minimums. Instant 5% discount on most items and free shipping on thousands of items with no order minimums. 5% back on eligible Walmart purchases. 5% back on eligible Walmart purchases.

Membership requirements

Where you can use the cards

There are two types of store cards: Traditional cards that can only be used at the brand's properties (Amazon Store Cards can only be used at select Amazon properties) and co-branded cards that are backed by a major card network and can be used nearly everywhere (Amazon Visa Signature Cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted). Store cards include the Amazon Prime Store Card, Amazon Store Card, Target RedCard and Walmart Rewards Card. These cards can only be used in-store and online at Amazon, Target and Walmart properties, respectively. Co-branded cards include the Costco Anywhere Visa Card, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Capital One Walmart Rewards Card. All of these cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, except the Walmart card which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. How they compare: The best type of card depends on where you want to use it. If the answer is nearly everywhere, opt for co-branded cards, which are offered by Costco, Amazon and Walmart. But if you only plan on using it at the retailer, a traditional store card works just fine. Costco is the only store that doesn't offer a traditional store card, whereas Target only lets you apply for a store card (though there are instances of some cardholders being upgraded to a co-branded Mastercard). Amazon and Walmart offer the option to either open a traditional store card that can only be used at the store's properties or a co-branded card that can be used anywhere, so the choice is up to you.

Annual fees and special financing

Rewards and redemption

All of the credit cards offered by Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart provide rewards programs. The rewards are typically geared to spending at the specific brand, though some co-branded cards also offer competitive gas, grocery, travel and dining rewards. Here's a breakdown: Costco Anywhere Visa Card : Earn 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year (then 1%); 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases; 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com; and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There is no welcome bonus.

Earn 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year (then 1%); 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases; 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com; and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There is no welcome bonus. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card : Earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back on all other purchases. Receive a $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

Earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back on all other purchases. Receive a $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval. Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card : Earn 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back on all other purchases. Receive a $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

Earn 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; and 1% back on all other purchases. Receive a $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval. Amazon Prime Store Card : Earn 5% back on Amazon.com and receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

Earn 5% back on Amazon.com and receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card upon approval. Amazon Store Card : No cash-back rewards, but new cardholders receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

No cash-back rewards, but new cardholders receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card upon approval. Target RedCard : 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com. Check out our Target RedCard review for exclusions.

5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com. Check out our Target RedCard review for exclusions. Capital One Walmart Rewards Card : 5% back at Walmart.com, Walmart app, Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery; 2% back at Walmart stores, Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations, restaurants and travel; 1% back everywhere else. The welcome bonus offer provides 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%).

5% back at Walmart.com, Walmart app, Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery; 2% back at Walmart stores, Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations, restaurants and travel; 1% back everywhere else. The welcome bonus offer provides 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%). Walmart Rewards Card: 5% back at Walmart.com, Walmart app, Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery; and 2% back at Walmart stores, Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The welcome bonus offer provides 5% back on in-store purchases when using Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval (after, earn 2%). The majority of the cards (those offered by Amazon and Walmart) provide the same rewards redemption options, such as statement credits and gift cards, as well as the ability to redeem rewards at any time. However, two cards have very different rewards programs compared to the others: The Costco Anywhere Visa Card and the Target RedCard. And the Amazon Store Card is the only card without rewards. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card issues an annual rewards certificate after your February billing cycle closes. And in addition to a year-long wait to redeem your rewards, you'll also have to visit a physical U.S. Costco warehouse to cash your certificate. (Learn more about how to redeem Costco rewards.) Meanwhile, the Target RedCard provides an instant 5% discount on most Target purchases that reduces your bill at checkout. There's no need to accrue rewards and redeem them at a later date. How they compare: The card with the best rewards and redemption options depends on the amount of flexibility you prefer and where you shop. If you want to earn the most rewards at your favorite store, simply stick to a card it offers. For instance, if you want to earn high rewards at Walmart, consider either Walmart card. But if you shop at more than one retailer and don't want to open a card at each store, consider how the rewards programs work and your redemption options. If you rather have an instant discount, opt for the Target RedCard's unique 5% off most items at checkout. But if you don't mind accruing rewards and redeeming them whenever, the Walmart and Amazon cards may be a fit. And if you find yourself frequently shopping at Costco and have a location nearby, the annual rewards certificate may not be an issue for you.

Additional perks

If you're looking for a card with extensive cardholder benefits, such as travel insurance and extended warranty coverage, co-branded cards provide the most benefits. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card and Capital One Walmart Rewards Card all provide a variety of added perks that make them worthwhile. However, some store cards, particularly the Target RedCard, Amazon Prime Store Card and Amazon Store Card all offer free shipping on thousands of items with no order minimums. That's compared to the typical $25 or $35 requirement on Target and Amazon to get free shipping. How they compare: The Amazon Visa cards provide the best of both worlds: Co-branded card perks, such as travel and purchase protections, plus store card benefits like free shipping at Amazon. Either card provides you with the ability to maximize benefits on Amazon purchases and other spending. The co-branded cards from Walmart and Costco are also great choices if you travel and want to benefit from purchase protections. If you want free shipping benefits, the Target RedCard and any Amazon card are a great asset. These cards allow you to skip the $25 or $35 order minimum that non-cardholders are required to meet to get free shipping.

Bottom line

Credit cards from Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart all provide shoppers a way to maximize rewards at the retailer's properties. And if you opt for a co-branded card, you may even benefit from rewards on other common purchases, such as grocery runs and takeout orders. If you're loyal to any of these stores you may want to consider opening one or more of the store cards mentioned above. Don't miss: Costco Cards vs. Amazon Cards

Costco Cards vs. Walmart Cards

Walmart Credit Cards vs Target RedCard

Amazon Cards vs. Walmart Cards Information about the Target RedCard™, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, Amazon Prime Store Card, Amazon Store Card, Walmart Rewards Card and the Capital One® Walmart Rewards™ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.