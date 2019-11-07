5 things to know about the Target RedCard

Fans of Target can benefit from top-of-the-line discounts and exclusive perks with the Target RedCard™. Cardholders receive inst rewards at the retailer that can add up to instant savings on your Target runs.
The RedCard is a store card, which means it can only be used on purchases at Target and Target.com. However, frequent Target shoppers can benefit from this no annual fee card.
Below, CNBC Select shares five things to know before applying for the Target RedCard.
Target RedCard holders receive a 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com. This is a great way to save instantly on your Target runs. You don't accrue points like other rewards and cash-back credit cards, but you also don't have to jump through hoops to redeem them.
The 5% discount does not apply to the following:
New cardholders can also take advantage of a limited-time welcome bonus: Get $25 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more when approved for a RedCard, valid Nov. 3 to Nov. 16, 2019.
RedCard holders receive free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items from Target.com — without the $35 minimum purchase amount required for non-cardholders. This offer applies on standard shipping to all 50 states, D.C., APO/FPO addresses and Puerto Rico.
If you upgrade your shipping method, shipping fees will apply. Select items may require a minimum purchase amount before the order will be shipped. And orders delivered by Shipt may have a delivery fee.
Cardholders receive 30 additional days to return purchases beyond the standard 90-day return policy. Extended returns do not apply to Target Optical™ purchases and non-returnable items.
RedCard holders can benefit from various exclusives, such as special items, gifts and offers throughout the year. Note that every exclusive extra may not be available to every cardholder.
Cardholders receive a coupon for 10% off a purchase every account anniversary year, when you're signed up for Target marketing emails.
Store cards are known for having high interest rates, which is why experts often warn against opening one. The RedCard has a 24.65% variable APR, which can add up to costly interest charges if you carry a balance (and completely negate the 5% savings). But if you're a responsible cardholder and pay off your bill in full every month, you can avoid interest charges and other expensive mistakes commonly made with store cards.
Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.