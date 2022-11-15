Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Capital One is offering select cardholders 10% back on Uber purchases and a free Uber One membership

This partnership can be lucrative for frequent users of the ride-hailing and food delivery app.

thumbnail
Trina Paul@thetrinapaul
Getty Images

Capital One is partnering with Uber to offer Capital One SavorOne Rewards and Capital One Savor Rewards cardholders 10% cashback on Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases. Additionally, cardholders will receive a free Uber One membership which retails for $9.99 a month. 

With an Uber One membership, consumers get a $0 delivery fee on eligible Uber Eats orders, 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders, and 5% off Uber rides, among other perks. The Uber One membership offer will last through Nov.14, 2024. 

Below, Select looks at which Capital One cardholders can access these deals, how they can access them and what other ways cardholders can earn rewards on their ride sharing purchases.

Who's eligible for these deals?

Only select Capital One cardholders are eligible to receive 10% cashback on Uber and Uber Eats purchases. For example, Capital One® Venture® and Venture X® are NOT eligible for this offer.

You're eligible if have one of these cards:

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

  • Regular APR

    17.99% - 27.99% variable 

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

This 10% cashback rate on Uber purchases is incredibly generous as top-tier cards don't provide more than 5% cash back or 5X points on most purchases. 

This offer is applied automatically to Uber purchases starting Nov. 15, so cardholders just have to use one of these cards to earn the higher cashback rate.

More Capital One cardholders are eligible for a complimentary Uber One membership. In order to be eligible for the Uber One membership, through Nov. 14, 2024, you must have one of these cards:

Other Capital One cardholders are also eligible for a complimentary Uber One membership but only for a limited time. 

With these cards, consumers will receive up to six months of an Uber One monthly membership statement credit through Nov. 14, 2024:

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    1.5% cash back on every purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    17.99% - 27.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

To sign up for the Uber One membership, cardholders can sign up either through the Uber or Uber Eats app or their respective websites. You'll need to set your Capital One card as your preferred payment method. Then, Capital One will provide you with a monthly statement credit, reimbursing you for the cost of the Uber One membership every month that you're eligible.

What other cards earn rewards on Uber and Lyft?

For consumers who don't have a Capital One card, your other credit cards might still earn you rewards on your rideshare spending. The American Express® Gold Card offers $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 per month), which can be used for Uber rides or Uber Eats orders.

American Express® Gold Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    19.74%-26.74% Variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

The Platinum Card® from American Express also offers a $200 annual Uber credit ($15 each month and $20 in December).

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you're using Lyft instead of Uber, a Capital One card may not be your best choice as there are cards that offer higher cashback rates on Lyft purchases. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, cardholders receive 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025. However, the Reserve does come with a hefty annual fee of $550, so you'll want to make sure you can afford the annual fee and that you take full advantage of the perks it offers before you sign up. However, the card's $300 travel credit and other perks help offset the annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.99% - 26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a more affordable travel credit card, and cardholders receive 5X points back on Lyft rides. The Preferred has a $95 annual fee and a 60,000 point welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Learn More
On Chase’s secure site

  • Rewards

    $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    18.99% - 25.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Bottom line

Select Capital One cardholders can now earn higher rewards on their Uber purchases and take advantage of complimentary Uber One membership. Just check if you have an eligible credit card. If you don't have a Capital One credit card, there are ways you can earn rewards or credits on ridesharing services with Amex and Chase credit cards.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.  

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.  

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest