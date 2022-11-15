Capital One is offering select cardholders 10% back on Uber purchases and a free Uber One membership

Capital One is partnering with Uber to offer Capital One SavorOne Rewards and Capital One Savor Rewards cardholders 10% cashback on Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases. Additionally, cardholders will receive a free Uber One membership which retails for $9.99 a month. With an Uber One membership, consumers get a $0 delivery fee on eligible Uber Eats orders, 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders, and 5% off Uber rides, among other perks. The Uber One membership offer will last through Nov.14, 2024. Below, Select looks at which Capital One cardholders can access these deals, how they can access them and what other ways cardholders can earn rewards on their ride sharing purchases.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Who's eligible for these deals?

Only select Capital One cardholders are eligible to receive 10% cashback on Uber and Uber Eats purchases. For example, Capital One® Venture® and Venture X® are NOT eligible for this offer. You're eligible if have one of these cards: The Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card

The Capital One Savor Rewards Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 17.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.99% - 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

To sign up for the Uber One membership, cardholders can sign up either through the Uber or Uber Eats app or their respective websites. You'll need to set your Capital One card as your preferred payment method. Then, Capital One will provide you with a monthly statement credit, reimbursing you for the cost of the Uber One membership every month that you're eligible.

What other cards earn rewards on Uber and Lyft?

For consumers who don't have a Capital One card, your other credit cards might still earn you rewards on your rideshare spending. The American Express® Gold Card offers $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 per month), which can be used for Uber rides or Uber Eats orders.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 19.74%-26.74% Variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express also offers a $200 annual Uber credit ($15 each month and $20 in December).

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you're using Lyft instead of Uber, a Capital One card may not be your best choice as there are cards that offer higher cashback rates on Lyft purchases. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, cardholders receive 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025. However, the Reserve does come with a hefty annual fee of $550, so you'll want to make sure you can afford the annual fee and that you take full advantage of the perks it offers before you sign up. However, the card's $300 travel credit and other perks help offset the annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a more affordable travel credit card, and cardholders receive 5X points back on Lyft rides. The Preferred has a $95 annual fee and a 60,000 point welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 25.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

Select Capital One cardholders can now earn higher rewards on their Uber purchases and take advantage of complimentary Uber One membership. Just check if you have an eligible credit card. If you don't have a Capital One credit card, there are ways you can earn rewards or credits on ridesharing services with Amex and Chase credit cards. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.