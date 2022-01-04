How to use a personal loan to pay off your debt faster

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

There are lots of popular debt pay off strategies, like the snowball method or the avalanche method . But another common tactic for becoming debt-free a little faster is through debt consolidation — and using a personal loan to do it makes the process as painless as possible.

Paying down debt can be both expensive and exhausting — especially when you have multiple debts to account for each month. And with the added stress of interest rates that are higher than you'd like, it can feel like you'll never be debt-free.

Debt consolidation is the process of taking multiple debts — like credit card debts or multiple student loan debts — and "rolling" them into one debt with one monthly payment and one interest rate. You may also typically receive a lower interest rate when you consolidate your debt , so this strategy also makes sense if you want to save on interest charges.

One way to consolidate multiple debts is to use a personal loan. When you apply for a personal loan, you apply for a lump sum of money that typically gets deposited into your bank account so you can use it as needed.

When using a personal loan for debt consolidation, though, the lender may make a direct payment to the lenders who hold your other debts. Then, you'll only be responsible for paying back the new personal loan at a fixed monthly payment and a new interest rate.

Often times, this interest rate is lower than the rates you've been paying on your other debts. A lower interest rate means you'll spend less money on payments over the lifetime of the loan. And, you may actually pay off the loan faster since it may buy you more room to put a little extra cash toward the principal.

Of course, though, the interest rate you receive will depend on your creditworthiness. In other words, a higher credit score can get you a lower interest rate and a poor credit score can leave you with an interest rate on the higher end of a lender's range.

And since you're essentially "replacing" your multiple debts with one new loan when you consolidate, you'll only have to worry about making one monthly payment — as opposed to just chipping away slowly at various debts. If the personal loan you used to consolidate the debts doesn't have a prepayment penalty (a.k.a., an early payoff fee), you might consider taking the same amount of money you would have paid for all your debts and throwing it all at the personal loan payment. This can help you pay back the loan even quicker (and save even more on interest charges).

Again, though, the key here is to look for personal loan lenders that don't charge a prepayment penalty. This is an additional fee charged by some lenders if you pay off your loan early. The actual cost of a prepayment penalty will vary depending on how it's being charged. It can be charged as a percentage of your loan balance, as a fixed fee, or as the amount of interest a lender would miss out on since you've paid off the loan early. As a result, a prepayment penalty could cost you big time.