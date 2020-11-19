At what age should you have all your debt paid off? It depends on a few things

The average American consumer has about $25,483 in debt apart from their mortgage, and the average homeowner carries a mortgage balance of $215,655. Twenty-somethings are often bogged down by student loan debt, 30-somethings find themselves taking on more credit card and mortgage debt. It's not all that surprising that consumers in their 30s and 40s — who are growing families, buying homes and generally facing more expenses — would have more debt.

But if taking on debt in your younger years is considered the status-quo, what's the best age to pay it off by?

The answer, CNBC Select found, depends on a few things.

Kevin O'Leary, an investor on "Shark Tank" and personal finance author, said in 2018 that the ideal age to be debt-free is 45. It's at this age, said O'Leary, that you enter the last half of your career and should therefore ramp up your retirement savings in order to ensure a comfortable life in your elderly years.

That's hard to do, he argued, if you're still paying down other balances.

While O'Leary's advice would certainly put you in a great position to retire by your mid-60s or sooner, the choice to pay off debt is nuanced, especially for homeowners (more on that below).

If you're carrying high-interest debt — such as credit card debt or an auto loan with an APR in the double-digits — it would make sense for you to follow O'Leary's advice and pay them off as soon as possible. Keeping a balance on a credit card can easily cost you thousands in interest and take you years to pay off unless you prioritize a plan of attack.

Need to pay off debt? These are the two most popular methods

That's no exaggeration: Take the Chase credit card statement below. With a 25.74% APR, it would take the cardholder 21 years to pay off a balance of $5,311.57 if they only paid the minimum. They would pay $15,891 in interest.