This woman paid off $215k in student loan debt and saved $40k by refinancing her loans

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Over the course of three years in law school, Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez accrued nearly $215,000 of debt from student loans and credit cards. While she was diligent about making the $2,000 monthly minimum payment on her student loans, the $24,000 she had paid off in her first year had barely made a dent in her debt's principal. When she received a tax statement noting all of her monthly payments, she was shocked to find that $20,000 had gone towards interest while a measly $4,000 went towards the principal on her student loans.

It dawned on her that she would have to get more aggressive about paying off her student loans if she ever wanted to be debt-free.

"The sort of obsession with learning about money really stemmed from that moment when I realized that so much of my labor had not even gone to repaying the actual loan that I had taken out," says Zuniga-Sanchez.

Zuniga-Sanchez began to seek out educational resources to help her learn about debt repayment and personal finance. Like many people new to the world of personal finance, she found herself drawn to the advice of Dave Ramsey who preached about the importance of budgeting and debt freedom. Yet for Zuniga, the figures that influenced her the most were other women of color, specifically Yanely Espinal's Miss Be Helpful YouTube channel and Jamila Souffrant's podcast 'Journey To Launch'.

"I was really seeking information from women, specifically women of color," says Zuniga-Sanchez. "Our money stories are very much shaped by our circumstances… And so I wanted to see if I could get an education from those types of creators."

Zuniga's desire to pay off her student loan debt as quickly as possible was also motivated by her desire to help her parents out financially. She was raised in a low-income community in the Bronx, the daughter of immigrants from Ecuador and Honduras.

"When you're the child of immigrants and you're put in a financial position that is much greater than what your parents have ever seen. You do have an obligation to help your parents financially," she says.

While she notes that many people brush off her comments by claiming that immigrant children don't have an obligation to financially fend for anyone but themselves, she says that in reality, many immigrant children end up taking on the responsibility of helping their parents or relatives back home. In the past she had paid off her parent's medical bills and provided money to them for monthly expenses and wanted to do so again.

At the beginning of 2017, she got serious about paying off her debt. Her first step was to refinance her federal student loans with a private lender, SoFi. SoFi paid off her student loans with the federal government which meant she was now responsible for paying SoFi. (Zuniga-Sanchez is currently a partner with SoFi. When she refinanced her loans with them in 2017, she was not partnered with the company.)