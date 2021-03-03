Student loan refinancing isn't for everyone—here's how to decide if it's right for you

Refinancing your student loans might sound like a no-brainer. In essence, it means swapping existing loans (either federal or private) for a new consolidated personal loan, ideally with a lower interest rate. But the reality's a little more complex.

To begin, you (or a co-signer) must have good credit, a reliable income and a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio in order to be approved for a refinancing, or "refi," loan.

And just because you qualify doesn't necessarily mean you should always refinance. Borrowers refinance their student loans mostly when they can get substantially lower interest rates, allowing them to pay off their debt faster, or get a smaller monthly payment that's easier on the budget.

Refinancing can make sense in some situations, such as if you've landed a stable job with higher income, and/or improved your credit score enough to snag interest rates you just can't pass up.

Yet, refinancing federal student loans to a private lender is irreversible. You sacrifice important federal loan protections such as income-driven repayment and public service loan forgiveness by agreeing to refinance privately.

We therefore don't currently recommend refinancing your federal student loans given the payment and interest freeze that is in effect through September 2021 and with potential student loan forgiveness still on the table.

Below, CNBC Select outlines four questions to ask yourself when shopping around for a refi loan. These should help guide you to know when student loan refinancing is a good idea and when you should reconsider.