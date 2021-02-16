Consider these pros and cons before refinancing your student loans

If you're one of the 42 million borrowers burdened with federal student loans, you've likely come across websites or advertisements encouraging you to refinance your loans at a much lower interest rate. Refinancing student loans essentially means that you trade in your current loans to a private lender in exchange for a new loan (hopefully with favorable financing) that you agree to pay off instead. When you refinance, you can often lower the amount of interest you owe every month, helping you save more on your monthly payments over time. Refinancing also allows you to choose a more ideal payment plan, with the option to pay off the loan over many years or to pay it off more aggressively over a shorter amount of time. There are, however, also downsides that you should consider before deciding to refinance your student loans. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the pros and the cons of making such a move.

Pros of refinancing student loans

The biggest advantage of refinancing your student loans happens when you qualify for a lower interest rate that can either help you pay off the principal faster and/or decrease how much you pay each month. Lower monthly payments free up cash that you can use on other expenses or put into a high-yield savings account earning above-average interest, such as the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings. Here are a few other pros to consider when refinancing your student loans: Refinancing lets you alter your payment plan: Once you qualify for refinancing, you can choose the new term of your loan, whether it's five, 10 or 20 years. By setting a new repayment term, you can decide how quick you want to pay off your loans. A shorter timeframe would mean making more aggressive monthly payments and a longer timeframe would mean lower payments.

Once you qualify for refinancing, you can choose the new term of your loan, whether it's five, 10 or 20 years. By setting a new repayment term, you can decide how quick you want to pay off your loans. A shorter timeframe would mean making more aggressive monthly payments and a longer timeframe would mean lower payments. Your payments are streamlined and grouped together: Instead of owing multiple monthly payments to various lenders, refinancing might help you make only one monthly payment to one lender.

Instead of owing multiple monthly payments to various lenders, refinancing might help you make only one monthly payment to one lender. There is the option to apply with a co-signer: Lenders like to see good credit and a low debt-to-income ratio when approving borrowers for refinancing. If you don't qualify, you might be able to have a co-signer who does hit these marks apply with you.

Lenders like to see good credit and a low debt-to-income ratio when approving borrowers for refinancing. If you don't qualify, you might be able to have a co-signer who does hit these marks apply with you. Lower monthly payments help your overall financial picture: When you refinance and get a lower interest rate on your student loans, it's easier to avoid missing a payment. On-time payments are the biggest factor in having a healthy credit score, which can help you qualify for the best credit cards and reach life milestones like a mortgage on your first home.

Cons of refinancing student loans

The biggest drawback of refinancing your student loans is giving up the protections that you otherwise receive with federal loans, such as income-driven repayment plans. Refinancing would also mean losing out on the student loan payment and interest freeze that has been in effect since the CARES Act passed in March 2020, which Biden extended through at least Sept. 30, 2021. In addition, you would miss out on potential federal student loan forgiveness as soon as your loans switch from federal to private. While private student loan lenders don't offer all the same protections you receive with federal loans, they do have some alternatives. Some private lenders offer deferment in the case of unemployment or economic hardship, as well as the option to make interest-only payments before your repayment term begins. Be sure to inquire about these protections before you refinance with a private lender. Here are a few other cons to consider when refinancing your student loans: Not every borrower is eligible for refinancing: To get approved, you'll likely need good credit and a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. This shows lenders how much of your monthly income goes toward your bills. Typically, at least a 650 credit score is required to be eligible for refinancing, but a score in the 700s gives you a much better chance of qualifying. Lenders look for a DTI ratio under 50%, but the lower the better. To calculate your DTI ratio, divide your total monthly payments by your monthly earnings. Those borrowers who don't qualify on their own often need a co-signer who does.

To get approved, you'll likely need good credit and a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. This shows lenders how much of your monthly income goes toward your bills. Typically, at least a 650 credit score is required to be eligible for refinancing, but a score in the 700s gives you a much better chance of qualifying. Lenders look for a DTI ratio under 50%, but the lower the better. To calculate your DTI ratio, divide your total monthly payments by your monthly earnings. Those borrowers who don't qualify on their own often need a co-signer who does. Your credit score helps determine your new interest rate: The better your credit score is, typically the better interest rate you'll be given. Keep in mind, however, there's no guarantee that your rate will be lower.

The better your credit score is, typically the better interest rate you'll be given. Keep in mind, however, there's no guarantee that your rate will be lower. Refinancing may lengthen your timeline for paying off loans: Refinancing your student loans when you are already halfway through paying them off may give you lower monthly payments for the rest of the term, yet it may stretch out the amount of time it takes to pay them off completely.

Refinancing your student loans when you are already halfway through paying them off may give you lower monthly payments for the rest of the term, yet it may stretch out the amount of time it takes to pay them off completely. You may not get a much lower interest rate: Before choosing to refinance, use student loan refinancing calculators like Sofi's to see how much you would actually save in interest compared to what you pay now. Many lenders also offer prequalification tools where borrowers can enter their information to receive a rate quote without having to submit an actual loan application (which results in a hard credit inquiry). Prequalifying lets you shop around for the best personalized rates and terms so you have a better idea of what to expect if you were to refinance, without hurting your credit.

Bottom line

While refinancing student loans is an option that helps thousands of borrowers save money on their monthly payments, it's certainly not for everyone. Make sure you double check the payment protections you would have under a private lender for any worst-case scenarios, such as losing your job. Refinancing your student loans is a permanent and nonreversible move once done. (You can refinance again with private lenders, but you can never go back to federal). Only refinance if you feel confident in your job security and income for the foreseeable future. If you do decide you would like to refinance your student loans, calculate your DTI ratio, check your credit score and, as you shop around for the best rates, see what you prequalify for before actually applying.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.