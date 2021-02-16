Consider these pros and cons before refinancing your student loans

If you're one of the 42 million borrowers burdened with federal student loans, you've likely come across websites or advertisements encouraging you to refinance your loans at a much lower interest rate.
Refinancing student loans essentially means that you trade in your current loans to a private lender in exchange for a new loan (hopefully with favorable financing) that you agree to pay off instead.
When you refinance, you can often lower the amount of interest you owe every month, helping you save more on your monthly payments over time. Refinancing also allows you to choose a more ideal payment plan, with the option to pay off the loan over many years or to pay it off more aggressively over a shorter amount of time.
There are, however, also downsides that you should consider before deciding to refinance your student loans. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the pros and the cons of making such a move.
The biggest advantage of refinancing your student loans happens when you qualify for a lower interest rate that can either help you pay off the principal faster and/or decrease how much you pay each month.
Lower monthly payments free up cash that you can use on other expenses or put into a high-yield savings account earning above-average interest, such as the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings.
Here are a few other pros to consider when refinancing your student loans:
The biggest drawback of refinancing your student loans is giving up the protections that you otherwise receive with federal loans, such as income-driven repayment plans.
Refinancing would also mean losing out on the student loan payment and interest freeze that has been in effect since the CARES Act passed in March 2020, which Biden extended through at least Sept. 30, 2021. In addition, you would miss out on potential federal student loan forgiveness as soon as your loans switch from federal to private.
While private student loan lenders don't offer all the same protections you receive with federal loans, they do have some alternatives. Some private lenders offer deferment in the case of unemployment or economic hardship, as well as the option to make interest-only payments before your repayment term begins. Be sure to inquire about these protections before you refinance with a private lender.
Here are a few other cons to consider when refinancing your student loans:
While refinancing student loans is an option that helps thousands of borrowers save money on their monthly payments, it's certainly not for everyone.
Make sure you double check the payment protections you would have under a private lender for any worst-case scenarios, such as losing your job. Refinancing your student loans is a permanent and nonreversible move once done. (You can refinance again with private lenders, but you can never go back to federal). Only refinance if you feel confident in your job security and income for the foreseeable future.
If you do decide you would like to refinance your student loans, calculate your DTI ratio, check your credit score and, as you shop around for the best rates, see what you prequalify for before actually applying.