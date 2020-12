Here’s the average student loan debt by age

Over half of American students go into debt to pay for college, with average tuition prices starting around $22,000 and climbing even higher for private schools and graduate degrees.

With such staggering totals, Americans are looking to politicians in the hopes of debt relief. But while President-elect Joe Biden has big plans, it's still unclear if and when some form of federal student loan forgiveness will be possible.

Collectively, U.S. student loan borrowers owe a total of $1.7 trillion in student debt, according to Federal Reserve data. Of all borrowers, consumers in their mid-30s had the highest balances in 2019, and with payments paused for most of 2020, that is more than likely still true.

But student loans don't just affect early and mid-careerists: According to Experian borrowers age 35 to 49 increased their direct loan debt by $45.9 billion last year. Much of this new debt is reportedly from 800,000 parents who borrowed Parent PLUS loans to help send their kids to college.

Here's a break down of student loan debt by age, looking at statistics from the U.S. Department of Education's Q4 2020 data: