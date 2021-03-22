Here's how the average student loan borrower can save literally thousands of dollars by refinancing

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you have student loans, you've likely come across the term "refinance" before. When you refinance your student loans, you essentially trade in your existing loan(s) for one new loan through a private lender, such as a bank. In the best case scenario, refinancing allows a borrower sign up for a lower interest rate, which can lower their monthly payments and save them money over time. But just how much money borrowers can save by refinancing depends on a number of factors pertinent to their specific situation. Those factors include: the size of the loan they want to refinance, their current and new refinanced interest rate and — arguably most significant — the repayment term they choose. Assuming you qualify for a lower interest rate when refinancing, choosing a shorter repayment term typically means that your monthly payments may be higher but you'll maximize your overall savings because it will take less time to pay off your loan. On the other hand, choosing a longer repayment term means that you may end up paying more over the life of your loan since you're extending the amount of time it takes you to pay it off. But you'll reduce your monthly payments, which could make your day-to-day better right now. To help you understand the impact that refinancing can have on your finances, Select breaks down how much money the average borrower can save using both repayment strategies. We also compare our calculation to benchmark data we found from private student loan lenders that ran their own numbers.

Here's how much you can save by refinancing your student loans

Is now a good time to refinance student loans? Although both federal and private student loan borrowers are able to refinance their loans, most financial experts don't recommend refinancing your federal student loans at this time. With the current suspension of federal student loan payments and interest through at least Sept. 2021, you obviously won't find a lower interest rate. Federal loan borrowers should also keep in mind that refinancing with a private lender means they lose access to any government protections, such as income-driven repayment plans and student loan forgiveness programs. Now may be a good time for private student loan borrowers to refinance if their interest rate is high, especially if their credit score is better than when they applied for their last loan. Check to see what protections private lenders offer as you shop around.

What to look for when refinancing your student loans

If you decide you want to refinance with a private lender, look for one that has zero application or origination fees, as well as no penalties for prepayment. This way, you're likely to see the most savings from refinancing. Select analyzed and compared private student loan funding from national banks, credit unions and online lenders to rank your best options that offer all the above. We found the top student loan refinance companies are as follows: Best overall: SoFi Student Loan Refinancing

SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Best for having a co-signer: CommonBond Student Loan Refinancing

CommonBond Student Loan Refinancing Best for fair credit score: Earnest Student Loan Refinancing

Earnest Student Loan Refinancing Best for parent loan refinancing: Education Loan Finance Student Loan Refinancing (ELFI)

Education Loan Finance Student Loan Refinancing (ELFI) Best for medical school loan refinancing: Laurel Road Student Loan Refinancing To see how much you could potentially save by refinancing your student loans, use a student loan refinancing calculator like this one from ELFI. You'll have to enter your current loan information, including the loan amount, monthly payment and interest rate or the months remaining in your term. You can test different loan terms (5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years) to see whether a shorter or longer repayment term works better for your financial situation.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.