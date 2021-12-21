I refinanced my student loans six times and it saved me thousands in interest

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Here's how I refinanced my student loans six times and how that helped me pay off my debt quicker.

But as the student loan crisis began to balloon, a new wave of fintech companies and financial institutions began offering the ability to refinance your student loans . Even though I was buried in student loan debt I was able to fast-track my loan paydown by refinancing multiple times. I estimate I'll have paid off my student loans by the end of 2022 — only seven years after graduating.

While the majority of student loans are funded through the federal government, I unfortunately was not eligible for public student loans because my parents made "too much money". Because of this, my only option was to fund my education with private student loans from a bank . Unfortunately, 19-year-old me didn't understand what I was getting myself into. I graduated from Arizona State University with $72,669 in debt, and no idea how I was going to pay it back.

Student loans continue to be a large financial pain-point for millions of Americans, and the numbers are staggering. According to EducationData.org , total student loan debt is valued at $1.75 trillion and is growing six times faster than the economy. 43.2 million people have student loans while the average debt load being $39,351 each. The average repayment time is 20 years.

In many cases it doesn't cost anything to refinance student loans. Plus, the process is quite simple: Once you apply and are approved, the new lender will send the current lender the funds for the full amount of the loan. And from there, you begin paying the new lender at your new interest rate.

But if your rate is high, or you're unable to qualify for federal loans, you may want to consider private student loans and refinancing them like I did.

It's important to know that this solution isn't right for everyone , especially if you already have a low interest rate through public loans or are potentially eligible for student loan forgiveness. If you refinance your government loans, you'll lose protections like loan discharge or forgiveness in the case of death or permanent disability.

Refinancing your student loans essentially does two things: It can consolidate your student loans into one concise payment and gives you the potential to lower your interest rate — with the latter potentially saving you lots of money .

Let's start from the beginning: I attended two years of junior college to save money which my parents were able to finance this completely. But for the second half of undergrad my parents co-signed on my student loans.

From Aug. 2013 to Aug. 2015, I was actively enrolled in school and not focused on my student loan balance, which looking back, I should have been putting some money towards it.

In Dec. 2015, I started my first job out of college with a modest salary, and was hardly able to make a dent in the balance. In fact, the balance actually grew to $78,449, because my interest rate was nearly 7%. This was a terrible feeling to know I wasn't making any progress. So I decided to research some options and quickly found out about student loan refinancing.

Student Loan Refi #1

In July 2016, I found out about SoFi as they were one of the emerging fintech companies to embrace student loan refinancing. I decided to refinance my loans and found the process incredibly simple. I was able to lower my interest rate to 5.34% with my balance at $78,449. Additionally, I was able to refinance without my parents assistance because of my solid credit history.

And ironically enough, months later, I was offered a job with SoFi. While working there, they offered student loan repayment benefits where they paid $200 each month towards the principal balance.

However, between July 2016 and June 2018, I was still navigating my career and trying my best to increase my salary. However, I was simultaneously making poor financial decisions like purchasing a new car when I couldn't afford it. So my student loan payoff was off to a sluggish start to say the least.

Student Loan Refi #2

In June 2018, my student loan balance was at $73,976, which was still above the original principal I borrowed. But when I found a lower interest rate of 4.7% with College Ave Student Loans, I decided to refinance for a second time.

And in the same month, I got married, which allowed both of us to work hard at paying down my loans together.

Student Loan Refi #3

For a year, we dumped as much money as we could comfortably do being a young married couple. But in July 2019, I decided to refinance for a third time with PenFed Credit Union. At the time, my outstanding balance was $57,933, and my new interest rate was 4%.

At this point, I should have considered that I would have made more money investing in an S&P 500 index fund than paying off my student loans. But there is something to be said about being debt-free, and continuing to lower my interest rate became an exciting thought.

Student Loan Refi #4

About eight months later in Feb. 2020, right before the pandemic shutdowns, I received a letter in the mail from First Republic Bank, offering a mind-blowingly low interest rate of 2.2%. The refinancing process was a bit more stringent with its strict underwriting policies, but I was able to secure the loan. At this point, my student loan balance was $44,300. My monthly payment was a bit high at nearly $800 per month, but only accruing $50 a month in interest made it worth it.

Student Loan Refi #5

In the first months of the pandemic, my wife and I moved in with my in-laws for several reasons, but we were able to take advantage of seriously paying down my student loans since we weren't paying rent.

In July 2020, my wife and I told my father-in-law that we were planning to move to Florida, and begin the process of purchasing a home. And one of the ways to get approved for a mortgage with good terms was to eliminate the student loan debt on my credit report.

He paid off the remaining $25,000 to First Republic, and my wife and I would begin the repayment process to him with 0% interest. We jokingly called him the 'Bank of Scott.' However, we did have a high $1,000 per month payment.

I know this option isn't available to everyone, and I was very fortunate to get a "zero percent" interest rate.

Looking back, I should have stayed with the 2.2% interest rate from First Republic, but a mere four years ago, I was losing sleep over my student debt. And now, I finally had the upper hand, so squashing it became my goal.

Student Loan Refi #6

Unfortunately, in Mar. 2021, my wife and I divorced. So at this point, I had to figure out a way to pay off my now former father-in-law.

Ironically, First Republic Bank eliminated their student loan refinance product, and introduced a Personal Line of Credit product with a 2.25% interest rate. Again, it was a strict underwriting process but I was able to get approved in Aug. 2021 for $13,000 in remaining student debt. While this was technically higher than the 2.2% interest rate I had on the Student Loan Refinance product, I was also able to consolidate my car loan, which had a 5.62% interest rate, under the line of credit. So the savings on that loan easily makes up the difference for the 0.05% interest increase.

The final results

So after a long pay-off journey, I will not seek refinancing my student loans for a seventh time. I'll enter 2022 with $9,500 in student debt, and will have until Aug. 2028 to pay it off. And with interest charges at roughly $20 per month on my student loans, I'm much less stressed about paying them off. My goal is to pay them off in 2022, but if that doesn't happen, that's perfectly okay.

However, I'm glad I started prioritizing investing in 2018, because despite the bumps in the road, I have a portfolio that will grow with compound interest and become a nice nest-egg for retirement. And the gains from my investments far outweigh the small amount of interest I pay each month.