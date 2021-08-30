Should you prioritize paying off your student loans or investing— here's what to consider

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Select walks you through questions to ask yourself before you decide on whether you should prioritize student loan repayment or investing and helps you do the math so you can make the right decision for your needs.

While many people want to pay off their student loans as quickly as possible, throwing every extra dollar toward their debt might not always be the best approach. For some, it doesn't make financial sense to pile every last dollar into student loans, but rather focus on saving and investing for the future .

Student loans are a financial burden for many, with over 43 million Americans carrying student loan debt . For more than a year, federal student loan borrowers have enjoyed a reprieve, thanks to the freeze on payments and interest that will continue until January 2022 .

When trying to decide what to prioritize, there are a few things you should consider:

Your overall financial health, including what other kinds of debt you have (credit card, auto loan, personal loan, etc.) Your total amount of student debt and your interest rate Your monthly student loan payment, and how that impacts your monthly budget Any consumer protections you might be able to take advantage of, including federal student loan forbearance, income-based repayment plans and the possibility of federal student loan forgiveness

Then you'll want to do a little math to see just how much interest your paying over the life of your student loan. As an example, let's look at the average student loan balance for a 4-year public college (you can enter your own data in the FSA loan simulator to see what your monthly payments could be).

Student loan debt amount: $26,946

Interest rate: 3.9%

Monthly payment: $272

Length of loan: 10 years

If you don't consolidate your loans to get a lower interest rate, it will take you 10 years to pay off your debt, and you'll pay a total of $32,585 ($5,639 of which is interest payments). If you can't afford to pay $272 a month, you could consider an income-based repayment plan, which will increase the amount you'll pay in interest, but make your monthly payments more manageable.

But for this exercise, let's assume that you can afford to pay the $272 each month, you already have a fully-funded emergency fund, plus you have some cash leftover. The question becomes, should you prioritize paying off your loans or investing in the market?

Next you need to think about how much you're paying in interest. When Select spoke with Rachel Sanborn Lawrence, advisory services director and certified financial planner at Ellevest, she said borrowers should feel OK about taking on purposeful debt that's below 10% APR, and even better if it's below 5% APR.

If you're paying more than 10% interest on your student loans, then you should definitely make repayment a priority (and consider refinancing). But in the case of the example above, the borrower should feel good about focusing on other priorities.

Then take the time to do the math to see how much you can earn investing your money versus paying off your student loan debt faster. Here's an example.

Let's say you have an extra $50 a month to put toward your loans versus investing in the market. There are a lot of calculators you can play with to see how much you could earn or save. In this case, we used the Compound Interest Calculator from Investor.gov.

Initial investment: $50

Monthly recurring investment: $50

Timeline: 10 years

Rate of return: 10%*

Total earned over 10 years: $9,692

Now let's look at how much you'll save in interest if you were to put that extra $50 per month toward your student loans. For this purpose we used the Student Loan Hero prepayment calculator.

Student loan balance: $26,946

Interest rate: 3.9%

Monthly payment: $322 ($272 + $50)

According to this calculator, you could save $1,072 in interest and pay off your loans 22 months faster.

While there are some savings to be had by putting extra cash toward your student loan debt, you'd earn a lot more by putting that extra money in the stock market. Plus, that money would continue to grow over time, and grow faster as time goes on because of compound interest, if you left it in the market.

Things to keep in mind

It's easy enough to look at the math to make a decision. However, not all decisions should be made by reviewing numbers on a spreadsheet. Here are a few other things to consider when making decisions around your student loans: