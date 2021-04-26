Will my private student loans be forgiven? What borrowers need to know about Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

In early April, President Biden asked the U.S. Department of Education to see if his executive authority gives him the ability to enact massive student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. While this signaled to many borrowers a promising next step toward student loan cancellation, just how it would potentially play out is still unclear. If widespread student loan forgiveness is an option, we still don't know when it would happen, how much debt would be canceled and exactly who would qualify. One thing we do know: It's not likely the Biden's administration can cancel private loans. The student loan forgiveness being discussed by the Biden administration — and the forgiveness that Democrats Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren proposed — applies only to those with federal student loans. These are borrowers who took out student loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education. Private student loan borrowers, on the other hand, are those who take out loans owned by private companies, like online lenders or national banks. Even though the majority of student loan borrowers — about 92% — hold federal loans, private student loans still make up 7.71% of the $1.71 trillion total outstanding student loan debt in the U.S.

What private student loan borrowers should do

