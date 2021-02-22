This is the credit score needed to refinance your student loans—but that's not the only requirement

Borrowers who want to refinance their student loans will likely need good or excellent credit to qualify.

According to Experian, one of the three main credit bureaus, 670 is generally the base credit score that lenders require to be eligible for student loan refinancing.

On the FICO Score ranges, scores between 670 and 739 are considered 'good.' But some lenders' eligibility requirements allow applicants to have scores in the 'fair' range, between 580 to 669, to qualify. For example, private student loan lender Earnest says on its website that potential borrowers need to have a minimum credit score of 650.

No matter what the credit score thresholds may be, the higher your score, the better chance you have at getting a lower interest rate, which is one of the main reasons you should consider refinancing in the first place. Your credit score is the most important factor in determining your new student loan refinance rate, and a low interest rate not only lowers your monthly payments but will help you save money in the long run.

Beyond just your credit score, however, there are additional eligibility requirements you'll need to meet to be able to refinance your student loans. Here's what else to consider: