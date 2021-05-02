Here's the catch when refinancing your federal student loans

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Refinancing your student loans is an effective way to simplify your finances by combing your various monthly payments into one new monthly bill with just one lender.

Those who qualify for refinancing are also able to shorten or lengthen their loan repayment term according to what works best for their finances, and they may score a lower interest rate to boot.

Sound too good to be true? For federal student loan borrowers specifically, there is a catch.

For borrowers who have loans that are owned by the U.S. Department of Education, the only option is to refinance through a private lender, like a big bank, credit union or online lender. The government does not offer refinancing options, just a Direct Consolidation Loan program.

Once a federal student loan borrower swaps in their loans for a refinanced loan through a private lender, however, they lose all of the federal loan protections they once had.

If you're a federal student loan borrower, you need to be aware ahead of time what you will miss out on by moving over to a private company. These unique governmental protections set in place for federal borrowers offer peace of mind you may not be willing to give up — most notably the federal student loan freeze that's in place freeze through September 2021 and a current interest rate of 0%.

Here are some of the additional protections:

Deferment and forbearance for up to three years (and with subsidized federal loans, you aren't charged interest during deferment)

Access to income-driven repayment plans that recalculate your monthly bill based on any changes in income

Forgiveness programs for certain jobs through Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Plus, if the Biden administration does end up moving forward with any type of widespread student loan forgiveness, borrowers who chose to refinance with a private lender will no long qualify for cancellation.