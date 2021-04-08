This lender is the best for borrowers looking to save money by refinancing their student loans

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

When you refinance your student loans you can consolidate all your loan payments into one with a lower interest rate — which can make your loan repayment both cheaper and easier. The refinancing process also allows borrowers to choose a new loan term. Whether you choose to shorten or lengthen your repayment term depends on your financial situation and how fast you want to pay off your new loan.

Refinancing definitely has its perks. But there's a big reason why federal student loan borrowers should pause: Refinancing your federal loans with a private lender means you lose access to federal loan protections, such as income driven repayment plans, student loan forgiveness and deferment/forbearance options.

There are some private lenders that offer their own refinancing protections, and SoFi is one of them. SoFi Student Loan Refinancing offers borrowers everything from unemployment protection to Covid forbearance and loan deferment. Plus, SoFi will honor any pre-existing grace period you have on the loans you refinance. While federal student loan borrowers aren't advised to refinance right now, anyone with private loans should take time to consider their options.

Select ranked SoFi Student Loan Refinancing as the best overall on our list of the top student loan refinance companies thanks to these perks and more.

Read on for the full details of SoFi's Student Loan Refinancing, including the APRs, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best student loan refinance companies.)