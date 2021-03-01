Why this education expert says don't count on student loan forgiveness—and what to do instead in 2021

With mounting pressure on the Biden administration to cancel student loan debt, borrowers with unpaid balances face a conundrum, wondering how exactly they should proceed with their monthly payments.

It comes down to a few questions: Should federal loan borrowers take advantage of the current interest freeze and make principal-only payments to more quickly reduce their balance? Or, should they hold out for possible forgiveness and potentially get off the hook for up to $10,000 — a significant chunk of change?

It may feel like an impossible choice. Knocking out your loans (if you can afford it) could bring peace of mind and free your energy to focus on other financial goals. But fast-forward to a hypothetical future in which $10,000 gets forgiven, and you may wish that you'd pocketed that cash or used it for another purpose.

With so much up in the air, experts say don't count on student loan debt getting written off until actual legislation is proposed and signed in ink.

"It is rarely prudent to bank on loan forgiveness when a program or piece of legislation has not yet been created or passed," Ashley Norwood-Struppa, regional manager at AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability, tells CNBC Select.

Though the House passed the next stimulus package early Saturday morning, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan excludes any direct relief, such as forgiveness, for student loan borrowers. Recently, President Biden also rejected Democratic lawmakers' push for canceling up to $50,000 in federal student debt per borrower.

Biden and his administration continue to support writing off up to $10,000 in debt — with White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying in a Feb. 4 tweet that they welcome additional legislation by Congress — but concrete actions have yet to be taken.

Ahead, CNBC Select asked Norwood-Struppa, a student loan educator since 2006, about what guidelines she can offer the 42 million Americans with federal student loans while we wait to see whether there's more pandemic aid in store.