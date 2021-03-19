Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM
Share

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60K bonus points and up to $50 statement credit on grocery store purchases
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Save big at U.S. supermarkets with a $200 welcome offer and no annual fee
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 03/31/2021
CNBC Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about CNBC Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Lyft Vaccine Access campaign invites Hilton, Delta and select Chase members to donate money to help people book vaccine rides

Hilton, Delta and select Chase members can donate to the Lyft Vaccine Access campaign and help people book rides to vaccination sites.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Share
Getty Images
CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Covid-19 vaccine distribution is ramping up, but many Americans are struggling to get to vaccination sites, whether it's due to lack of a car for a drive-up site or little money to pay for a rideshare.

Thankfully, Lyft’s Vaccine Access campaign is helping to provide transportation to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.

You can participate by making a donation to fund a ride for someone in need through Lyft's website. When you donate to the campaign, one of Lyft's nonprofit partners, including United Way, the NAACP and the National Hispanic Council on Aging, will connect the ride to a person in need. You can also schedule and pay for a ride for a loved one from within the Lyft app.

If you need help getting to a vaccination site, you can see if you're eligible for a free or discounted ride online.

Hilton and Delta recently joined partners like Chase to offer incentives to members who donate. Here are the details on how you can give back.

Lyft Vaccine Access

Hilton

Hilton is awarding 2,000 Hilton Honors bonus points to members who link their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts and also contribute a minimum of $5 to the Lyft Vaccine Access fund through May 31, 2021. Hilton will also match member contributions up to $50,000.

Link your Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at www.hiltonhonorslyft.com.

Delta

Delta is awarding 250 bonus miles to the first 15,000 SkyMiles members who link their Delta and Lyft accounts and also contribute a minimum of $5 to Lyft’s Fund a Ride feature through May 31, 2021.

Link your SkyMiles and Lyft accounts at www.delta.com/lyft.

Chase

Eligible Chase card members already earn 5X or 10X points/cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2022) — but now all Chase Ultimate Rewards® card members can earn 10X points/cash back on purchases made through Lyft’s Fund a Ride program.

Eligible cards include:

In the upcoming weeks, eligible card members will be able to use the Pay Yourself Back℠ tool to apply Ultimate Rewards points to Fund a Ride purchases. This allows you to receive a statement credit for all, or a portion, of a ride.

Coming soon

Select Offer of the Week, spotlighting a new financial product that can help you earn, save or spend your money smarter. Sign up now.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest