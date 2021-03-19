Lyft Vaccine Access campaign invites Hilton, Delta and select Chase members to donate money to help people book vaccine rides

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Covid-19 vaccine distribution is ramping up, but many Americans are struggling to get to vaccination sites, whether it's due to lack of a car for a drive-up site or little money to pay for a rideshare.

Thankfully, Lyft’s Vaccine Access campaign is helping to provide transportation to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.

You can participate by making a donation to fund a ride for someone in need through Lyft's website. When you donate to the campaign, one of Lyft's nonprofit partners, including United Way, the NAACP and the National Hispanic Council on Aging, will connect the ride to a person in need. You can also schedule and pay for a ride for a loved one from within the Lyft app.

If you need help getting to a vaccination site, you can see if you're eligible for a free or discounted ride online.

Hilton and Delta recently joined partners like Chase to offer incentives to members who donate. Here are the details on how you can give back.