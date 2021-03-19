Lyft Vaccine Access campaign invites Hilton, Delta and select Chase members to donate money to help people book vaccine rides

Covid-19 vaccine distribution is ramping up, but many Americans are struggling to get to vaccination sites, whether it's due to lack of a car for a drive-up site or little money to pay for a rideshare.
Thankfully, Lyft’s Vaccine Access campaign is helping to provide transportation to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.
You can participate by making a donation to fund a ride for someone in need through Lyft's website. When you donate to the campaign, one of Lyft's nonprofit partners, including United Way, the NAACP and the National Hispanic Council on Aging, will connect the ride to a person in need. You can also schedule and pay for a ride for a loved one from within the Lyft app.
If you need help getting to a vaccination site, you can see if you're eligible for a free or discounted ride online.
Hilton and Delta recently joined partners like Chase to offer incentives to members who donate. Here are the details on how you can give back.
Hilton is awarding 2,000 Hilton Honors bonus points to members who link their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts and also contribute a minimum of $5 to the Lyft Vaccine Access fund through May 31, 2021. Hilton will also match member contributions up to $50,000.
Link your Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at www.hiltonhonorslyft.com.
Delta is awarding 250 bonus miles to the first 15,000 SkyMiles members who link their Delta and Lyft accounts and also contribute a minimum of $5 to Lyft’s Fund a Ride feature through May 31, 2021.
Link your SkyMiles and Lyft accounts at www.delta.com/lyft.
Eligible Chase card members already earn 5X or 10X points/cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2022) — but now all Chase Ultimate Rewards® card members can earn 10X points/cash back on purchases made through Lyft’s Fund a Ride program.
Eligible cards include:
In the upcoming weeks, eligible card members will be able to use the Pay Yourself Back℠ tool to apply Ultimate Rewards points to Fund a Ride purchases. This allows you to receive a statement credit for all, or a portion, of a ride.
