Consider these situations before you decide if you should get a credit card

Credit cards are one of the most common ways you can build credit and finance large purchases. Plus, many come with additional perks, like the opportunity to earn cash back or miles. However, you should take a minute to consider whether it's the right time to add a new card to your wallet before you apply.

Many people open their first credit card at age 18 to establish a credit history, while others apply for a new card when there's a big trip on the horizon or to earn rewards.

But there are also several alternative ways to build credit than just opening your own credit card, such as reporting your monthly phone and utility bills to Experian Boost or becoming an authorized user on someone else's card. You should take the time to evaluate your reason for opening an additional credit card, since the more you have, the more there is to keep track of — from multiple due dates to various statement balances.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down how to decide if you should get a new credit card. We review situations when it probably makes sense to apply for more credit and when you should refrain for the time being.