Making only minimum payments on credit card debt could cost you thousands and take over a decade to repay

A minimum payment is often the smallest number on your credit card statement, but it's one of the most important. Your minimum payment is the amount that you're required to pay by your due date in order to keep your account current and in good standing. If you pay less than the minimum or miss a payment, you can hurt your credit score. And while you should always pay at least the minimum due, you should strive to pay your balance in full to avoid costly interest charges. Below, CNBC Select breaks down how much you would wind up paying in interest if you only made minimum payments on your credit card balance.

How credit card issuers calculate minimum payments

Before we dive into an example on how much it could cost the average American if they only make minimum payments, we'll first review how a minimum payment is calculated. Many credit card issuers calculate your minimum payment as the greater of: A set dollar amount, typically $35

A percentage of your balance, plus interest charges and late fees For example, terms for the Chase Freedom® credit card state: Minimum Payment: We will calculate the minimum payment as the larger of: 1) $35 (or total amount you owe if less than $35); or 2) the sum of 1% of the new balance, the periodic interest charges, and late fees we have billed you on the statement for which your minimum payment is calculated. Let's take three scenarios: The above calculation equals $147, so your minimum payment would be $147. The above calculation equals $33, so your minimum payment would be $35. Your balance is less than $35, so your minimum payment would simply equal your balance amount.

The true cost of only making minimum payments

Making only minimum payments on your credit card can significantly extend the time it takes you to pay off debt while also increasing the amount of interest you pay. On average, Americans carry $6,194 in credit card debt, which can add up to expensive interest charges if you only pay the minimum on a high-interest card. In order to calculate the true cost of only making minimum payments on a credit card, we used a balance of $6,194 and an interest rate of roughly 16.61%, which is the average credit card APR according to the Fed's most recent data from February 2020. We used the minimum payment definition from above, using the greater of $35 or 1% of your balance plus interest charges and assumed no late fees or penalties. By crunching the numbers, we calculated that it would take you approximately 17 years and three months to pay off your debt if you only paid the minimum. During this time, you'd pay a total of $7,286 in interest, bringing the total amount of all your payments to $13,480. Payoff time: 17 years and three months Total paid in interest: $7,286 Total paid altogether: $13,480 Keep in mind, your original (principal) balance was $6,194, so that means you'd pay more in interest ($7,286) than your principal balance. Now that you understand the true cost of making only minimum payments, you should make it a goal to pay your credit card balance in full every month. Granted, there may be times when you're facing financial hardship that require you to temporarily only make minimum payments, but once you're in a better financial situation, you can start paying your balance in full.

What to do if you can't pay more than the minimum

