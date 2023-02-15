Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
Taxes

Here is the average tax refund so far this year—and some advice on what to do with yours

The average refund amount in 2023 is trending lower than this time last year.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Ivan-balvan | iStock | Getty Images

Tax season is upon us and the data many taxpayers anxiously await knowing — how much cash they're likely to get back in their refund— is starting to come in.

As of Feb. 3, the IRS reports the average refund amount (aka money taxpayers overpaid the government) in 2023 is $1,963. This is almost an 11% drop from what the average refund amount was this time last year, which clocked in at $2,201.

The IRS warned back in November 2022 that "refunds may be smaller in 2023" for various reasons, including the lack of economic impact payments last year and the greater difficulty around deducting charitable contributions.

Taxpayers have until April 18 to file their returns, and only time will tell what the total average refund will be in 2023. When you're ready to file your returns, do so electronically and choose direct deposit for payment to receive your refund as quickly as possible. Some of the best tax software on the market makes it easy for you to file fast and accurately, in addition to helping you get your maximum refund.

What to do with your tax refund

Even if your tax refund ends up being smaller this year than last, any windfall of cash — in this case, currently almost $2,000 — can improve your financial health if you have a plan on how to use it. Since this year's tax season coincides with high interest rates that continue to rise, some money moves are more pressing than others.

For example, your credit card debt is getting more and more expensive as interest rates go up. If you carry a balance on any credit card charging interest, prioritize paying it down with your tax refund to free yourself from that high-interest debt.

A balance transfer credit card can be helpful for those needing to buy some time. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers an introductory 0% APR for the first 21 months on balance transfers (after, 18.49% to 29.24% variable APR.  All transfers must be completed in the first 4 months). That means you can transfer your debt to the Simplicity Card and have almost two years to pay off the balance without accruing additional interest. Just make sure you have a plan for how to pay off the balance in the 21-month timeframe to avoid interest accruing again once the 0% APR period is up.

If you don't have any credit card debt, deposit your tax refund into an accessible high-yield savings account that is offering an above-average return. The Lending Club High-Yield Savings stands out for offering one of the highest yields on your money. It also doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee nor does it have a minimum balance requirement. You just need an initial $100 deposit to open the account.

Bottom line

No matter how small or large your tax refund is, putting it in the right place to avoid — or take advantage of — high interest rates is a smart move to make this year.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest