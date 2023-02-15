Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Here is the average tax refund so far this year—and some advice on what to do with yours
The average refund amount in 2023 is trending lower than this time last year.
Tax season is upon us and the data many taxpayers anxiously await knowing — how much cash they're likely to get back in their refund— is starting to come in.
As of Feb. 3, the IRS reports the average refund amount (aka money taxpayers overpaid the government) in 2023 is $1,963. This is almost an 11% drop from what the average refund amount was this time last year, which clocked in at $2,201.
The IRS warned back in November 2022 that "refunds may be smaller in 2023" for various reasons, including the lack of economic impact payments last year and the greater difficulty around deducting charitable contributions.
Taxpayers have until April 18 to file their returns, and only time will tell what the total average refund will be in 2023. When you're ready to file your returns, do so electronically and choose direct deposit for payment to receive your refund as quickly as possible. Some of the best tax software on the market makes it easy for you to file fast and accurately, in addition to helping you get your maximum refund.
TurboTax
Cost
Costs may vary depending on the plan selected
Free version
For simple tax returns only. Not all taxpayers qualify. See if you qualify.
Mobile app
Yes
Live support
Yes, costs extra
Terms apply.
H&R Block
Cost
Costs may vary depending on the plan selected
Free version
Yes (for simple returns only)
Mobile app
Yes
Live support
Yes, costs extra
Terms apply, see below for our methodology.
Cash App Taxes (formerly Credit Karma Tax)
Cost
$0 federal and state
Free version
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Tax expert support
No
What to do with your tax refund
Even if your tax refund ends up being smaller this year than last, any windfall of cash — in this case, currently almost $2,000 — can improve your financial health if you have a plan on how to use it. Since this year's tax season coincides with high interest rates that continue to rise, some money moves are more pressing than others.
For example, your credit card debt is getting more and more expensive as interest rates go up. If you carry a balance on any credit card charging interest, prioritize paying it down with your tax refund to free yourself from that high-interest debt.
A balance transfer credit card can be helpful for those needing to buy some time. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers an introductory 0% APR for the first 21 months on balance transfers (after, 18.49% to 29.24% variable APR. All transfers must be completed in the first 4 months). That means you can transfer your debt to the Simplicity Card and have almost two years to pay off the balance without accruing additional interest. Just make sure you have a plan for how to pay off the balance in the 21-month timeframe to avoid interest accruing again once the 0% APR period is up.
Citi Simplicity® Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases
Regular APR
18.49% - 29.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum).
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
If you don't have any credit card debt, deposit your tax refund into an accessible high-yield savings account that is offering an above-average return. The Lending Club High-Yield Savings stands out for offering one of the highest yields on your money. It also doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee nor does it have a minimum balance requirement. You just need an initial $100 deposit to open the account.
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.00%
Minimum balance
No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
None
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply.
Bottom line
No matter how small or large your tax refund is, putting it in the right place to avoid — or take advantage of — high interest rates is a smart move to make this year.
