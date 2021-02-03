Here's what this expert says you should do with all your 'extra' windfall cash

Financial windfalls are certainly useful when times are tight, especially this year. As the pandemic continues, the possibility of a third stimulus check and a tax refund means Americans may be coming into some extra cash to help them get back on their feet.

But if you are still employed, can afford your monthly bills and feel comfortable covering your basic needs, now's an appropriate time to devise a strategy for splitting up and using this anticipated "free money" in a way that works for you.

"These unexpected windfalls (keyword: unexpected) provide the perfect opportunity for you to get ahead with your money," says Priya Malani, a founding partner of Stash Wealth, a millennial-focused financial-planning firm. "Don't fall into the 'extra money means more things for me right now' trap."

Instead, be intentional with windfalls just like any budget. Conventional financial advice lays it out pretty clearly with monthly budgets: Spend 80% of your income on your expenses and stash away at least 20% to save for tomorrow. (This is a simplified version of the popular 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which divides your income into 50% spent on your needs, 30% spent on your wants and 20% saved.)

For windfalls, Malani suggests doing a reverse split: 80% of that cash infusion should go toward your long-term financial goals, like saving and debt payoff, and the other 20% is for buying something satisfying in the short-term. That way, you can treat yourself while still looking out for your future self.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down what the 80/20 windfall rule would actually look like with a third stimulus check and tax refund — plus where to put those savings.