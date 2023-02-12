Here’s when you should expect to receive your tax refund in 2023, according to the IRS

While we have yet to see how the average refund size Americans receive in 2023 will compare to last year's refunds, here's what you need to know about how long you might have to wait for your refund check.

Jan. 23, 2023 marked the beginning of tax season as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Last year, Americans received an average refund of $3,253 for their 2021 tax returns, NBC News reported.

First and foremost, the IRS typically urges all individuals to file their taxes as soon as possible. This way, you have ample time to correct any mistakes or last-minute snares ahead of the deadline on April 18, 2023. This year, though, the IRS is urging caution to any taxpayer who received from their state last year any special inflation-related tax relief or payments.

According to the Associated Press, 19 states offered some type of relief payment last year: The list includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The IRS suggests holding off on filing if you received such payments from your state so they can determine further guidance on navigating the relief. The goal is to avoid having these taxpayers file amended returns.

Otherwise, the agency has reminded taxpayers to make sure all of their personal information and tax documents are correct to ensure a smooth filing process. Otherwise, you may encounter delays or receive an inaccurate refund. You'll also want to try to avoid numerical or calculation errors when filling out the paperwork.

If you're nervous about navigating the ins and outs of filing your taxes, sites like TurboTax and H&R Block offer step-by-step guidance and final reviews from experts. You also have the option to receive live assistance or have a tax professional file your taxes on your behalf, which can decrease the likelihood of a mistake delaying your refund.