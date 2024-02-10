Want your tax refund? Here are the filing deadlines for 2024

When are taxes due?

The deadline for most taxpayers to file a federal tax return is Monday, April 15, 2024. Because of the observances of Patriot's Day (April 15) and Emancipation Day (April 16), taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts have until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to file. Many parts of the U.S. have been impacted by severe weather: Residents and businesses in parts of Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and West Virginia that have been declared disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have until June 17, 2024, to file their federal returns.



A full list of federally designated disaster sites is available on the FEMA website.

When are state taxes due?

For the most part, state taxes are also due on April 15, 2024. The following states have different deadlines: Massachusetts: April 17, 2024

Maine: April 17, 2024

Hawaii: April 22, 2024

New Mexico: April 30, 2024 (only for e-returns)

Oklahoma: April 20, 2024 (only for e-returns)

Delaware: April 30, 2024

Iowa: April 30, 2024

Virginia: May 1, 2024

Louisiana: May 15, 2024 Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not collect income taxes. For the most current information, consult with your state's Department of Revenue.

When will I get my refund?

If you filed your federal return electronically and are due a refund, the IRS says you can generally expect it within 21 days. (Enrolling in direct deposit will help you get your money faster, too.)



If there is an issue with your return or if you filed a paper return, it may take longer.







When is the deadline for a tax extension?

The deadline to file a tax extension is April 15, 2024. You will then have until Oct. 15, 2024, to file your return but, you still need to make an estimated payment on April 15. According to the IRS, "an extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes." More help: What happens if you don’t pay your taxes To request an extension, you can submit an online or paper version of IRS Form 4868. You can also submit some or all of the money you owe and indicate it's for an extension. Each state has its own process for requesting a tax extension. Many, including California and Illinois, offer an automatic six-month extension for their state returns.

Bottom line

The deadline for most taxpayers to file federal and state income taxes is April 15, 2024. although there are some exceptions. If you are expecting to receive a refund and file electronically, your money should arrive within 21 days.

