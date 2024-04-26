IRA vs CD — what's the difference and which one should you pick?

Compare CDs

What is a CD?

A certificate of deposit is an interest-bearing account offered by banks and credit unions where you place your money. Unlike savings accounts, most CDs require you to lock away your funds for a certain period (called the CD's term). Because of that, the APY of your CD typically won't change during the CD's term, no matter what happens with interest rates in the wider market. When interest rates are high (and you expect they may fall soon), it can be a good idea to put some money in a CD to lock in those high rates. Alliant Credit Union, our top pick for CD rates, offers CDs with up to 5.20% APY with terms ranging from three months to 60 months with a minimum $1,000 deposit required.

Alliant Credit Union CDs Learn More Alliant Credit Union is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.00% to 5.20% APY

Terms From 3 months to 60 months

Minimum balance $1,000 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee Early withdrawal penalty may apply. For CD term of 17 months or less, penalty is number of days the certificate is open, up to 90 days; for CD term of 18 to 23 months, penalty is number of days the certificate is open, up to 120 days; for CD term of 24 to 48 or 60 months, penalty is number of days the certificate is open, up to 180 days; for during 7-day grace period for new certificates, penalty is 7 days (no dividends are earned), a penalty will be applied from the principal balance. Terms apply.



Aside from traditional CDs, there are alternative options such as the bump-up CD, which lets you request a higher APY if rates increase mid-term, or the no-penalty CD, which allows you to withdraw your money before the term ends without paying a fee. Ally Bank offers several of these types of CDs at competitive rates and with terms ranging from three months to five years. The five-year Ally Bank High Yield CD, for example, offers a 3.90% APY for no minimum deposit required.

Ally Bank® CDs Learn More Ally Bank® is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 3.00% to 4.50% APY

Terms From 3 months to 5 years

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee High Yield CDs and Raise Your Rate CDs have early withdrawal penalties that vary based on your CD term. With the No Penalty CD, withdraw all your money any time after the first 6 days following the date you funded the account and keep the interest earned with no penalty. Terms apply.

Alliant also offers jumbo CDs where you can earn higher rates with deposits of $75,000 or more.

Pros and cons of CDs

While CDs help set aside your funds for a certain period, they do come with some caveats that are important to consider. Pros Guaranteed rate of return - With CDs, you agree to deposit your funds for a set duration at a fixed interest rate, ensuring a consistent return on your investment.

- With CDs, you agree to deposit your funds for a set duration at a fixed interest rate, ensuring a consistent return on your investment. Higher yield than savings accounts - CDs typically offer a higher yield than savings accounts, including some high-yield savings accounts, since you have far less flexibility of when to withdraw your money. Cons No liquidity - You won't be able to access your CD's money before the end of the term without penalty.

- You won't be able to access your CD's money before the end of the term without penalty. Early withdrawal penalty - Penalty fees associated with CDs can vary depending on your bank and your CD's term length, but they're usually based on the interest earned or the interest you would have earned over a certain number of days or months.

Compare investment resources

What is an IRA?

An IRA is a tax-advantaged investment account that individuals with taxable income can set up through a financial institution. IRAs are like 401(k) plans in that you can invest money into different assets such as stocks, bonds or mutual funds but unlike most 401(k)s, IRAs can be opened by an individual instead of an employer. Traditional IRAs allow for pre-tax contributions, meaning you generally won't pay any taxes on your contributions until withdrawal in retirement. Roth IRAs involve contributing after-tax dollars, allowing you to make tax-free withdrawals later in life. IRAs also come with annual contribution limits and you must typically wait until age 59 ½ to start making withdrawals without penalty, according to the IRS. In addition, you must meet certain income qualifications to contribute to a Roth IRA — if you earn too much money, you might not be able to fund one. If you want to open an IRA, go through a reputable broker you can trust. Fidelity Investments and Vanguard both offer commission-free trading on various securities, such as stock and ETF trades, and zero or low-expense ratio index funds, making it relatively affordable to invest. Both also offer robo-advisor options for beginner investors new to the stock market.

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go® account, but minimum $10 balance according to the investment strategy chosen

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go® has no advisory fees for balances under $25,000 (0.35% per year for balances of $25,000 and over and this includes access to unlimited 1-on-1 coaching calls from a Fidelity advisor)

Bonus Find special offers here

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® IRA: Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

Vanguard Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Vanguard account, but minimum $1,000 deposit to invest in many retirement funds; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® requires minimum $3,000 to enroll

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock and ETF trades; zero transaction fees for over 3,000 mutual funds; $20 annual service fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts unless you opt into paperless statements; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® charges up to 0.20% in advisory fees (after 90 days)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Vanguard Digital Advisor® IRA: Vanguard Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Spousal and SEP IRAs Brokerage and trading: Vanguard Trading Other: Vanguard 529 Plan

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs, ETFs and options

Educational resources Retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Pros and cons of IRAs

IRAs are designed to help you grow your retirement savings. You shouldn't make any early withdrawals unless absolutely necessary, since they usually come with hefty financial penalties. Pros Tax-advantaged - With traditional IRAs your contributions are tax-deferred until after withdrawals, while Roth IRAs allow you to contribute after-tax dollars and pay no tax on the withdrawals.

Flexible investment options - Depending on your financial institution, your IRAs could offer a variety of investment options, including commission-free stocks or exchange-traded funds. Cons Low annual contribution limit - IRAs come with annual contribution limits that the IRS adjusts every year.

- IRAs come with annual contribution limits that the IRS adjusts every year. Early withdrawal penalties - Different early withdrawal penalties apply according to the type of IRA. For example, traditional IRAs usually levy a 10% penalty for early withdrawals before age 59½.

Compare investing products

Which is better: A CD or an IRA?

If you're saving for retirement, you'll almost always want to choose an IRA over a CD for your funds. Not only does an IRA give you significant tax advantages, but it's also an investment account that can potentially earn a much higher rate of return than a CD.



However, even the safest investments come with a potential for loss. An FDIC-insured CD virtually guarantees you won't lose your money and works best for short-to-medium-term goals such as saving for a down payment for a home.

