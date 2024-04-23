Here are the 3 best Chase balance transfer credit cards of 2024

Best for long intro APR

Welcome offer Get an automatic review for a credit limit increase when you pay on time and spend $500 in your first six months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 18 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Pros No annual fee

Lower your interest rate by 2% each year: Automatically be considered for an APR reduction when you pay on time, and spend at least $1,000 on your card by your next account anniversary Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No rewards program View More

Who's this for? The Chase Slate Edge℠ does one thing, and it does it well — reduce the interest you pay. Its longer-than-usual introductory APR offer makes it ideal for those seeking more time to pay off their balance. Balance transfer offer: New cardholders are eligible for an intro 0% APR on eligible balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from account opening, then a 20.49% to 29.24% variable APR applies. This is one of the longest intro APR offers available and is especially useful since it applies to purchases, too. An intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer (whichever is higher) applies to transfers completed in the first 60 days of account opening. After that, the balance transfer fee is $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer (whichever is higher). [ Jump to more details ]

Best for cash back

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's Secure site Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review. Pros No annual fee

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is geared toward those who want to earn cash back on their everyday spending and still want access to a helpful intro APR offer. Balance transfer offer: New card members receive an intro 0% APR for purchases and balance transfer for the first 15 months, after that a variable 20.49% to 29.24% APR applies. For the first 60 days of account opening, there's an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount of each transfer ($5 minimum). After that, a standard balance transfer fee of $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer applies, whichever is greater. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for rotating bonus categories

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Read our Chase Freedom Flex℠ review. Pros No annual fee

Generous welcome bonus

Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

3% fee charged on foreign transactions View More

Who's this for? The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a great card for anyone who enjoys squeezing the most value out of their credit card thanks to its generous rotating quarterly bonus categories. Balance transfer offer: New cardholders can take advantage of a 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balances transfer, then a 20.49% to 29.24% variable APR applies. An intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer applies to transfers completed in the first 60 days. After that, the standard balance transfer fee is 5% of the amount of each transfer or $5, whichever is greater. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top Chase balance transfer credit cards

Chase Slate Edge℠

The Chase Slate Edge℠ is a no annual fee card with several features that can help you pay less interest, but doesn't earn rewards. Rewards None Welcome bonus Get an automatic review for a higher credit limit when you pay on time and spend $500 in the first six months. Annual fee $0 Notable perks With the Chase Slate Edge, you are automatically considered for a 2% APR reduction if you pay your monthly bill on time and spend at least $1,000 on the card before your next account anniversary (terms apply). While you'll want a plan to pay off your balance transfer before the interest kicks in, this feature can help you lower your APR compared to what you might pay with other credit cards. This card's insurance benefits include purchase protection, extended warranty protection, roadside dispatch and rental car collision and theft coverage (secondary in the U.S.). [ Return to card summary ]

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Flex℠

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ packs a punch with generous rewards in bonus categories that change every quarter and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus. Rewards 5% cash back on the first $1,500 spent in categories that change each quarter, then 1% cash back (activation required)

5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

5% back on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

3% cash back on dining

3% cash back at drug stores

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Cardholders receive discounts and special perks with partners like Lyft and DoorDash. There are also many valuable built-in protections for a no-annual-fee card, including: Cell phone insurance

Rental car insurance (secondary in the U.S.)

Extended warranty coverage

Purchase protection

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance When you have a Chase card that unlocks the ability to transfer Chase points to hotel and airline partners (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card), it increases the value of the Freedom Flex. So this isn't only a strong standalone rewards credit card, but it has synergies with other cards. [ Return to card summary ]

How to complete a Chase balance transfer

Chase typically charges a balance transfer fee from 3% to 5% with a $5 minimum. Before you complete a balance transfer, be sure the interest you save will outweigh the fee. There are several ways to do a balance transfer with Chase. One of the best and easiest options is to complete a balance transfer when you apply for a card. When you do this, you'll be able to make the most out of your intro APR because any 0% interest timeframe you qualify for begins when you open the card. If you want to perform a balance transfer with a Chase card you already have, you'll need to log in to your account and follow these steps: Click "Pay & Transfer"

Then click on the "Transfer" dropdown menu

Select "Card balance transfers" You can then select any of your Chase cards from a dropdown menu and see what balance transfer offers are available.

FAQs Are Chase balance transfers worth it? When you make a balance transfer, you'll generally pay a fee of 3% to 5% of the balance. To determine whether a balance transfer is worth it, calculate how much you would save in interest compared to how much you'd pay in transfer fees. What is one disadvantage of a 0% interest balance transfer card? Aside from the balance transfer fees, the biggest downside to a balance transfer is you'll have the same amount of credit card debt as before. If you don't have a plan, or the resources, to pay off your debt before the intro APR expires, you'll be stuck paying interest once again. Do balance transfers hurt your credit? A balance transfer doesn't directly hurt your credit score and could help improve your credit if you're able to pay down your debt. However, you'll want to keep in mind that your credit score will temporarily dip when you apply for new credit (including a balance transfer card).

Bottom line

The top balance transfer cards Chase issues offer intro APR periods of 15 to 18 months, and these intro APR offers also apply to purchases, making them even more useful. If you're interested in paying less interest, these are some of the best offers available. When you're in credit card debt, your primary focus should be repayment, not earning rewards, but the fact that some of the cards on this list earn rewards is a nice bonus.

