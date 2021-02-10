Save up to $23 on tax filing software with these credit cards

Keep in mind that some of these offers are targeted to individual customers, so you may not receive access to every promotion. And in order to benefit, you'll need to use your eligible card to pay for the tax software.

Thankfully, many credit card issuers are offering discounts on popular tax software programs that can save you $5 to $20 when you pay with an eligible card. The current discounts are nearly all for TurboTax , however one issuer is offering TaxAct . These discounts are a great way to reduce the cost of filing taxes, especially if you wind up owing tax money.

Filing taxes on your own can be cheaper than hiring an accountant, but the costs of online tax filing software can still add up. The best programs cost up to $170 for federal filing, plus $50 per state. And if you want to add advice and a review from a tax expert, the cost can be an additional $35 to $55, plus the per-state fees.

American Express

Consumer Amex card members can activate an Amex Offer that allows you to get $5 back after you spend $50 or more with TurboTax. This offer is available for all consumer card members who haven't previously spent with Intuit and is valid through April 16, 2021.

Small business and consumer card members can also save on TurboTax's paid plans:

$10 off Deluxe or Live Deluxe

$15 off Premier or Live Premier

$20 off Self-Employed or Live Self-Employed

To benefit, sign up for TurboTax with this unique link through April 16, 2021. Consumer card members can take advantage of both the Amex Offer and direct link offer.

Bank of America

Bank of America offers targeted discounts on tax software for customers who are enrolled in the BankAmeriDeals program. Cardholders can receive a $5 cash back offer on a purchase of TurboTax directly from Intuit, after activating the BankAmeriDeal and using the promotional link in the offer.

You can also receive instant discounts on one of the following TurboTax products:

$5 off TurboTax Deluxe (online, live and CD/download)

$10 off TurboTax Premier (online, live and CD/download)

$15 off TurboTax Self-Employed (Online and live)

$15 off TurboTax Home and Business and TurboTax Business (CD/download)

To receive an instant discount, you must use a promotional link to purchase the TurboTax plan. Check your inbox for an email containing the link.

Capital One

Capital One isn’t running any promotions at this time.

Chase

The Chase Offers program is offering eligible cardholders the opportunity to save on TurboTax purchases. After activating the offer, you can earn 10% back on your TurboTax purchase, with an $8 back maximum.

Plus you can get up to $15 in additional instant savings at checkout on TurboTax federal products when you purchase from the unique Chase Offers link that's accessible when you activate the offer. Here are the discounts:

$5 off Deluxe or Live Deluxe

$10 off Premier or Live Premier

$15 off Self-Employed or Live Self-Employed

Offer expires April 15, 2021.

Citi

Citi ThankYou rewards card holders can save up to $20 on tax software with TurboTax. Here’s the break down:

$10 off Deluxe or Live Deluxe

$15 off Premier or Live Premier

$20 off Self-Employed or Live Self-Employed

To take advantage of this offer, access the promotional link through April 15, 2021.

Discover

Discover isn’t running any promotions at this time.

Wells Fargo

The Wells Fargo Deals program allows cardholders to earn cash back in the form of a statement credit. Currently there are two offers:

Earn $7 cash back on a TaxAct software purchase through February 15, 2021.

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card holders can earn 30% cash back (up to $60) when using their Propel card to make a purchase online at TaxAct.com through April 15, 2021.

Outside of My Wells Fargo Deals, consumer Wells Fargo cardholders with Go Far Rewards can earn a bonus 6% cash back / 6X points on purchases made at TaxAct.com through the Earn More Mall. This offer is valid through March 31, 2021.