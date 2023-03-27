Here's how you can file your federal tax returns for free using FreeTaxUSA

Whether you hire a professional to prepare your tax return or use a tax software service, filing your taxes can be costly. The cost is often higher for those who are self-employed, own rental properties, need to file information on their investment returns or who need to claim certain deductions and credit since these circumstances require additional nuance for the process. Plus, most tax filing software programs charge fees for both federal and state filings. FreeTaxUSA is one of the few options on the market that cuts out the cost of filing your federal taxes. Users just need to pay to file state returns, making tax season much more affordable. Below, CNBC Select breaks down some key features and considerations for FreeTaxUSA so you can decide if it's the right service for you to try this year.

FreeTaxUSA Review

Self-filing options

FreeTaxUSA offers four main self-filing options: Basic, Advanced, Premium and Self-employed. The Basic option is meant for filing simple tax returns and includes step-by-step guidance. The Advanced tier is geared more toward filers who are homeowners and who have some tax credits and deductions to claim, such as the earned income credit. The latter two tiers are meant for filers with more complex needs. Particularly, the Premium option is best for you if you need to file information on any rental income or investments. It's also best for you if you sold your home in 2022 and need to file tax information related to the sale. The last option — the Self-Employed tier — is ideal for individuals who are not W-2 employees and who earn their income through freelance or contract work, or who are small business owners. Despite their names, all tiers are free for federal tax returns.

Professional tax filing options

While step-by-step guidance is offered in the self-filing options, those who prefer live, human assistance can upgrade to the Deluxe tier. With the Deluxe upgrade, users can chat with tax specialists and jump to the front of the queue through priority online support. Plus, Deluxe users are able to file an unlimited number of tax amendments at no additional cost. With the Pro Support upgrade, users can speak to a certified public accountant (CPA) or enrolled agent (EA) over the phone. Users can also schedule virtual meetings for personal tax advice and share their screens while getting help.

Perks

FreeTaxUSA's biggest advantage over most competitors is that it doesn't charge anything to file your federal tax returns. It also offers a maximum refund guarantee, where it will refund your purchase and give you a code for a free amended tax return if you get a larger tax refund from somewhere else (i.e. using a different tax filing software). Additionally, FreeTaxUSA provides a 100% calculation accuracy guarantee, which promises reimbursement for penalties and interest resulting from a calculation error.

Pricing

All of FreeTaxUSA's self-filing options (Basic, Advanced, Premium and Self-employed) are free to file federal tax returns, but it costs $14.99 to file your state taxes. FreeTaxUSA's Deluxe option costs just $7.99, while the Pro version costs $49.99. There are also some optional add-ons, such as unlimited amended returns for $15.98 (included with Deluxe plan), mailed printed returns for $7.97 and professionally bound tax returns for $15.99. For a $24.99 fee, FreeTaxUSA allows you to pay nothing upfront by having the cost of your order taken out of your tax refund.

Availability

Filers can create an account online to file their taxes through the FreeTaxUSA website. Unlike many of its competitors, FreeTaxUSA doesn't offer a mobile app.

Security

The information you submit through the FreeTaxUSA website is encrypted to ensure its security. However, you can further reinforce that protection by adding multi-factor authentication (MFA). In addition to coming up with a password, you can reinforce your log-in procedure by either having a PIN sent to you through text, voice call or email, or by having a one-time password sent to you through an authenticator app.

Other free tax filing options

FreeTaxUSA is fairly affordable compared to other tax-filing services on the market since it doesn't charge for filing federal tax returns. It does, however, charge for filing state returns. Competitors like H&R Block and TurboTax also charge for filing state returns, so unless you live in a no-income-tax state, here are some other free filing options many individuals consider. IRS Free File IRS Free File is designed by the IRS to offer individuals a free online service for filing taxes. It offers step-by-step tax preparation for federal tax returns and some state filings. Just keep in mind that in order to use Free File, your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $73,000 or less. CashApp Taxes

Cash App Taxes (formerly Credit Karma Tax) Learn More On Cash App's secure site Cost $0 federal and state

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support No

CashApp Taxes (formerly known as Credit Karma Tax) is one of the very few filing services out there that doesn't have any upgrade options, making it easy for sticking to the bases at no cost to the filer. It costs $0 to file both federal and state taxes using this app. Audit defense is also included for free. MilTax MilTax is designed specifically for military members, veterans and their families. The online software is provided by Military OneSource and if you're eligible to use it, you can electronically file your federal tax return, as well as up to three state returns for free.

Important tax dates

When are taxes due? The deadline for filing your 2022 tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Taxpayers impacted by storms in California, Alabama and Georgia have until Oct. 16, 2023 to file their returns. What is the deadline for filing tax corrections? Amended tax returns should be filed by Apr. 18, 2023. When can you expect to receive your tax refund? Taxpayers should expect to receive their 2022 tax refund within 21 days of submitting their return, according to the IRS. Keep in mind that for the most expedient refund, you must also file electronically and choose to receive your refund through direct deposit. You must also avoid issues like inaccuracies or incomplete information.

Bottom line

FreeTaxUSA takes on a fairly bare-bones approach to tax filing compared to its competitors. The biggest draw is that it doesn't charge for federal tax filing — and even the $14.99 it charges per state filing is still relatively affordable compared to its competitors. Customer assistance is limited and you'll need to pay extra for support via live chat or phone, but if saving on filing your taxes is your priority, this is still a very solid option for you. Filers looking for in-person assistance may consider H&R Block since it has over 11,000 locations and filers can also drop off their paperwork and pick it up when it's done. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

