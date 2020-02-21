This is the best credit card for your next Disney theme park visit

As "The Most Magical Place On Earth" recently raised its prices of admission, Disney regulars may want to consider a new route of payment to get in. Chase offers two Disney-branded credit cards that let cardmembers buy tickets to Disney Theme Parks using points. The Disney® Visa® Card and the Disney® Premier Visa® Card both offer Disney Rewards Dollars on all your card purchases, which you can redeem on just about any Disney purchase, including Disney Resort stays. The two cards also offer a 10% discount on shopping and dining within the parks, as well as special perks including exclusive access to meeting the Disney characters. But which Disney credit card should you choose — and how do they stack up against traditional credit cards? Below, CNBC Select reviews all the benefits of the Disney credit cards, so you can decide which is best for your next family vacation to a Disney theme park.

Overview

Disney Visa Card vs Disney Premier Visa Card Disney® Visa® Card Disney® Premier Visa® Card Annual fee $0 $49 Variable APR 17.49% 17.49% Intro APR 0% for first 6 months 0% for first 6 months Rewards 1% on all card purchases — or 1 Disney Rewards Dollar for every $100 you spend 2% on card purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney locations — or 2 Disney Rewards Dollars for every $100 you spend; 1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Receive a $50 statement credit after your first purchase Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from opening an account

Annual fee

The standard Disney® Visa® Card has no annual fee, while the Disney® Premier Visa® Card has a $49 annual fee. Both cards charge a 3% balance transfer fee or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. The two cards offer an introductory 0% APR for the first six months after you purchase a Disney resort package or cruise (then 17.49% variable APR), allowing you more time to pay for your family's Disney vacation. There is a 17.49% variable APR on balance transfers. If traveling to Disney parks overseas, keep in mind that both of their credit cards charge a 3% fee on foreign transactions. Winner: Since you have the long 0% intro interest period with both cards, and get dinged on the foreign transaction fees with both cards, the Disney® Visa® Card wins because of its $0 annual fee.

Welcome bonus

Both cards come with welcome bonus offers: Disney® Visa® Card: Receive a $50 statement credit after your first purchase. Disney® Premier Visa® Card: Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from opening an account. Winner: If you think you can easily spend $500 within three months, the Disney® Premier Visa® Card is the winner here. You can earn an effective 40% back, and that statement credit can be used toward air travel for your Disney vacation.

Rewards

Disney Visa cardmembers earn 1% on all card purchases — or 1 Disney Rewards Dollar for every $100 you spend. There are no limits to the number of Rewards Dollars you can earn or redeem. But with the Disney® Premier Visa® Card, you can also earn 2% on card purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney locations. That's earning 2 Disney Rewards Dollars for every $100 you spend. Winner: Disney® Premier Visa® Card because you earn more Disney Rewards Dollars when you spend.

Redemption

Rewards earned on these two cards are redeemed in similar ways. A minimum of 20 Disney Rewards Dollars is required for redemption, and, if you're taking time to stack up your Rewards Dollars for a big Disney vacation, be aware that they expire 60 months from the date earned. There are no block-out dates when redeeming. The process to redeem anything with the Disney Visa Cards is a bit tedious, as you'll need to order online or over the phone a Disney Rewards Redemption Card and then transfer your Disney Rewards Dollars to the card. Before using it at participating Disney locations, you must activate your Redemption Card when it arrives (which takes two to three weeks, so request one in advance of your next vacation). There are two Disney Rewards Redemption Cards per account. Cardmembers can redeem their Disney Rewards Dollars toward Disney Theme Park tickets, Disney Resort stays, Disney Cruise Line, at the Disney store and on Disney movies and shows. Winner: The redemptions are the same for both cards, but the Disney® Premier Visa® Card stands out because it allows you to redeem Rewards Dollars for a statement credit toward airline travel (minimum 50 Rewards Dollars), whereas the Disney® Visa® Card does not. Cardmembers would just purchase airline tickets with their Disney® Premier Visa® Card on any airline to any destination and then pay themselves back by redeeming the Rewards Dollars for a statement credit.

Added perks

Disney Visa cardholders can take advantage of 10% off dining of $50 or more at Disneyland and Disney World, as well as on select purchases at the Disney store. They also get access to exclusive Disney Visa cardmember events and special experiences, such as private photo opportunities with Disney Characters at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Winner: Given that both cards offer the same perks, it's a tie.

Bottom line

When it comes to solely spending money on Disney Theme Park expenses, the Disney® Premier Visa® Card can be the best credit card for you — if you visit often. The various discounts on dining and souvenirs are a huge plus when traveling with family, and the Disney Rewards Dollars can add up quickly. Also, cardholders aren't limited to just perks that happen in the park; they will receive early access to Disney offers all year round. But if you don't visit Disney Theme Parks often, you're better off with other non-Disney cards that can also help you take a trip to the Magic Kingdom. Travel credit cards can get you more bang for your buck when it comes to booking your airfare and hotel stay. The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card lets members earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ and unlimited 2X miles on every dollar spent. Its $95 annual fee is waived the first year. Dining rewards cards can help when dining inside the Disney Theme Parks. The Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers 3% cash back on dining purchases and has no annual fee. And if you don't plan on visiting one of Disney's parks, but would like to save on streaming Disney+, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express can earn you the most cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions at 6%. The card comes with a $95 annual fee. Unless you are a Disney fanatic who visits the theme parks often, stick with a non-Disney credit card when planning your next Disney vacation. It will give you the most value, all the while helping make your dreams come true.

Disney® Visa® Card Learn More Rewards 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all purchases

Welcome bonus $50 statement credit after your first purchase

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% promotional APR for 6 months on select Disney vacation packages from the date of purchase

Regular APR 17.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Information about the Disney® Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Disney® Premier Visa® Card Learn More Rewards 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney locations with your Disney Premier Visa Card; 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all other card purchases

Welcome bonus $200 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $49

Intro APR 0% promotional APR for 6 months on select Disney vacation packages from the date of purchase

Regular APR 17.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Information about the Disney® Premier Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.