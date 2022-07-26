How to save money on your next Disney World vacation

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Go at off-peak times

Certain times of year make for a cheaper Disney vacation, not only because of less expensive airfare and hotels, but for Disney-specific reasons, say the experts. There are no publicly available discounts on Disney World park tickets, says Kerr, but there are still options when it comes to savings. Anna Skamarakas, a panelist with planDisney, a Disney-sanctioned resource group, notes that Disney World has date-based pricing on park tickets, with cheaper prices available on days with lower demand. “It might be a bit more affordable if you go at the end of August instead of July, for instance,” says Skamarakas. "You could save $10 or $15 on a one-day ticket per person." Going off-peak can also help you avoid crowds, and that could save you from having to pay for Disney Genie+, says Kerr. Last year, Disney got rid of its free-access FastPass+, so now, in order to skip long stand-by lines for certain attractions, park-goers have to pay $15 per person per day for Genie+, while there’s an extra charge to buy à la carte Lightning Lane access to popular rides such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. That can all add up to a family of four paying an extra $60 a day or more. To plan your off-peak trip, Kerr recommends using the site, Touring Plans. “It will tell you the best parks to go to on your travel dates,” says Kerr. “Those guys are amazing data scientists and have saved me hours of waiting in line.”

Use credit card points and cash back

Make smart budget picks

“This summer is like nothing we’ve ever seen,” says Kerr about airfares. He advises booking with a low-cost carrier that services Orlando extensively, such as Spirit Airlines or Frontier Airlines. Not only can it be cheaper, but those airlines are having fewer issues when it comes to overscheduling and understaffing than many of the legacy carriers, Kerr says. As for resorts, if you want to be on property at Disney World, consider staying at its value resorts such as All-Star Movies, All-Star Music, Pop Century and the Art of Animation. There are specials on the Disney website, says Skamarakas. “In a lot of situations, you’ll pay the same amount for a moderately priced room that you would pay for a value resort,” she says. The perks include early access to Lightning Lanes, free transportation and 30 minutes of early access to the parks. Theme park journalist Megan duBois recommends the hotels in the Disney Springs area — about a 10-minute drive from EPCOT — which often run deals for teachers, members of the military, medical workers and government employees. Her picks include the DoubleTree Suites, which is bookable with Hilton Honors points, and the B Resort & Spa. Just be aware that "In Disney Springs, hotel parking fees can be outrageous,” duBois says. Off-property, duBois is a fan of the hotels in the Vineland area, about a five-minute drive from Disney Springs. “There’s a Marriott Village, which has a Springhill Suites and other brands that are usually very budget friendly,” she says.

Eat more affordably

