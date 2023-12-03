Capital One Savor card review: A $300 bonus and extra cash back in popular categories

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the more rewarding cash-back cards available, giving cardholders plenty of rewards for spending in all sorts of popular categories, including entertainment and dining. But if you want a card packing plenty of benefits besides cash back, or you know you won't spend heavily in this card's bonus categories, there may be better options for you. Here's what you need to know about this Capital One card's perks, rewards, intro bonus and fees to make an informed decision.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One Savor card review

Welcome bonus

New cardholders can earn a $300 cash bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.

Benefits and perks

Capital One Savor card members have several protections available for eligible purchases, including perks like extended warranty, travel accident insurance and 24-hour travel assistance. The specific benefits depend on whether you have the Visa® or Mastercard®* version of the Capital One Savor card. Through November 14, 2024, cardholders earn 10% back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases and will have their monthly Uber One membership fee reimbursed. Uber One costs $9.99 a month and comes with benefits such as up to 10% off and a $0 delivery fee eligible on Uber Eats orders. In addition, you'll earn 6% Uber Cash on eligible Uber rides.

How to earn and use Capital One Savor cash back

Earning This card earns cash back at the following rates: 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

4% back on dining and entertainment

4% back on eligible streaming services

3% back at grocery stores

1% back on all other purchases Redeeming You can redeem Capital One cash back rewards for a statement credit, cash, gift cards or directly through Amazon or PayPal. You can also redeem your cash rewards through Capital One Travel or Capital One Entertainment, but regardless of how you choose to use your rewards, the value is always the same.

Rates and fees

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has a $95 annual fee. The APR for purchases and balance transfers is 21.24% - 29.24% based on your credit history. If there is a promotional APR offer, the balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount you transfer. But if you're transferring at the standard APR, then you don't pay a balance transfer fee. There are no foreign transaction fees, and late payments are subject to a fee of up to $40.

Alternatives to the Capital One Savor card

Here's how the Capital One Savor compares with some of its competitors. Capital One Savor Card vs. Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards card is a no-annual-fee (see rates and fees) alternative to the Capital One Savor card. It earns 3% back on dining, entertainment, eligible streaming services and grocery stores, and 1% back on other purchases. That's 1% less cash back on dining, entertainment and eligible streaming services than what you'd earn with the Savor card, but you're spending $95 less because there's no annual fee. You'd have to spend $9,500 more each year in the bonus categories just to earn enough to cover the Capital One Savor's annual fee. If you spend less than that on dining, entertainment and eligible streaming services, then the Capital One SavorOne card could be a better option for you.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for the first 15 months or at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time. No fee for amounts transferred at the Transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review.

Capital One Savor Card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has the same $95 annual fee as the Capital One Savor card, but the Sapphire Preferred has a better suite of benefits and earns more valuable rewards. With the Sapphire Preferred card, you'll earn 3X Chase Ultimate Rewards points on dining, online grocery purchases and eligible streaming services. You'll get 5X points on travel booked through the Chase travel portal and 2X points on all other travel. Plus, every account anniversary you'll earn a 10% on bonus on the points you earned from purchases the previous year. The Chase Ultimate Rewards points you earn with the Sapphire Preferred card can be exceptionally valuable. They are worth one cent each as cash back, but if you use them to book travel through the Chase travel portal, they're 25% more valuable. So 10,000 points are worth $125 in travel. You can also transfer Chase points to partner hotel and airline loyalty programs, which unlocks the ability to book luxury hotel awards and premium cabin award flights with your points,

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

Is the Capital One Savor card right for you?

The Capital One Savor card is a cash-back earning powerhouse. It's a nearly perfect card to use for a night out or a night in since you'll earn bonus cash back on dining and entertainment, as well as groceries and streaming services. However, you may be better off with a no-annual-fee cash-back card, even if it earns slightly less cash back. Also, the card has few meaningful benefits and the rewards aren't as valuable as what you can earn with a travel credit card with a similar annual fee.

Bottom line

The Capital One Savor card is an excellent option for earning cash back. It earns bonus rewards on useful categories such as dining, groceries and entertainment. However, you should do the math before applying because you may be better offer with a credit card that doesn't have an annual fee, depending on how much you'll spend on the card.

