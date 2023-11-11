What credit score do you need to get a Chase Sapphire Reserve card?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

See our methodology, terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Credit score needed for the Chase Sapphire Reserve card

While there isn't an officially published minimum credit score requirement, to qualify for Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you'll typically need a top-notch credit score. To give yourself the best chance of being approved, aim for a FICO Score of 740 or higher. But remember, Chase considers much more than your credit score when reviewing your application, including how many credit cards you have opened with other banks recently. You may be denied a Chase credit card if you've opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months. This is known as the Chase 5/24 rule. There are also added limitations based on if you have, or have had, any version of the Sapphire card (including the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card). You aren't eligible for a Sapphire Reserve card if you either: Currently have any version of the Sapphire card

Received a welcome bonus from any version of the Sapphire credit card in the last 48 months The 48-month waiting period applies to when you last earned a bonus, not when you were last approved for a Sapphire card. You typically have up to three months to earn a bonus, so you may need to wait up to 51 months from your last Sapphire card approval date. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

How to improve your credit score

The most important influences on your credit score are your payment history and your total debt. These two factors comprise 65% of your FICO Score. So there isn't a shortcut to improving your credit score for the long-term, it largely comes down to paying down your debt and paying your bills on time consistently. There are services that may boost your credit score by giving you the option to add information to your credit report that normally isn't included. You can use eCredable Lift or *Experian Boost™ to add payment data for utilities, cell phone services, internet services and more, to specific credit reports.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score

FAQs What should I do if I'm rejected for the Chase Sapphire Reserve card? If you're rejected for the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you'll receive a letter explaining why. At this point, you can work on addressing the issues that led to the denial or you could call the Chase reconsideration line to further explain your situation or provide additional information in hopes of being approved. Is the Sapphire Reserve better than the Sapphire Preferred? The Sapphire Reserve has a better suite of benefits than the Sapphire Preferred, but it also has a higher annual fee. If you're looking for a luxury card, the Sapphire Reserve is a good fit, but the Sapphire Preferred is a better entry-level or mid-tier card. What salary do you need to qualify for a Chase Sapphire Reserve card? Chase doesn't publish official income requirements for the Sapphire Reserve card. That said, having a higher income may improve your approval odds and will factor into your credit limit.

Bottom line

To have the best chances of getting approved for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, we recommend having a strong credit score (740+). However, even with an excellent credit score, you'll need to meet other requirements to qualify such as falling under Chase's 5/24 limit.

Why trust CNBC Select?

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.