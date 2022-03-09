PNC Bank personal loans review: Loan amounts as low as $1,000 and APR discount with autopay

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Even if you're married to your favorite credit card, you may find that there are some instances where it just doesn't make sense to use it. For one, your credit limit may not be sufficient enough for covering a really large expense like a home renovation or a wedding. And, credit cards typically carry high interest rates. These are areas where personal loans have the upper hand. Personal loans have become a popular option for covering a variety of large expenses, like a home renovation, a wedding, a surprise expense, a funeral and more. And in some cases, it can actually be more affordable to use a personal loan compared to using a credit card since personal loans are known for their comparatively lower interest rates. There are many personal loan lenders out there so sometimes it's difficult to nail down what each loan offers, but there are a few highlights to look for. Avoiding early payoff fees and origination fees can help you save money on the cost of taking on the loan so it can work in your favor to look for a lender that doesn't carry these fees — like PNC Bank Personal Loans. Of course, though, you should always do additional research before applying for any financial product and make sure you're comfortable with the terms of that product before you sign on the dotted line. To help you out, Select looked at PNC Bank's APR, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths. (Learn more about our methodology below.) Read on to find out if PNC Bank is the right lender for you.

PNC Bank Personal Loan review

PNC Bank Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99% to 28.74% APR (0.25% APR discount when you sign up for autopay)

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, moving and relocation or vacation

Loan amounts $1,000 to $35,000

Terms Up to 60 months

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 10% of the payment or $40, whichever is greater See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees

Fixed rate APR

Flexible repayment terms

Loan amounts start at $1,000

No collateral needed Cons Charges a late payment fee

Not the fastest funding (can take up to 10 business days)

Rates and terms can vary based on your ZIP code Learn More View More

APR

APRs generally range from 5.99% to 28.74% for PNC Bank Personal Loans, but a more precise rate range (as well as other terms) will depend on your location and, of course, factors such as credit score and amount of money needed. Potential borrowers are encouraged to double check the rate range for their location by entering their zip code on the PNC Bank personal loan website. Like many other personal loan lenders, PNC Bank offers a small interest rate discount for making payments automatically through a PNC Bank checking account (borrowers can receive a 0.25% discount for signing up to have their payments automatically applied to your balance). This lender's personal loans also carry fixed interest rates that won't fluctuate through the duration of your loan term. Also keep in mind that, generally, the higher your credit score the lower your interest rate is likely to be; PNC Bank doesn't disclose the exact minimum credit score required to qualify for its personal loan products.

Perks

There is some flexibility when it comes to your timeline for paying back the loan; borrowers can pick loan terms of up to 60 months. And, like we mentioned above, if you already have a PNC Bank checking account and use this to make your monthly payments automatically, you can receive a 0.25% interest rate discount.

Fees

PNC Bank doesn't charge an application fee or origination fee, and there are no prepayment penalties for making extra payments to pay off your loan sooner. There is, however, a late fee. Borrowers will be charged either 10% of the payment or $40, whichever is greater, if a late payment is made. And as with any other loan or credit product, it's important to keep in mind that failure to make an on-time payment in full can result in the lender informing a credit reporting agency, which can impact your credit score.

Loan amount

Loan amounts vary from $1,000 to $35,000, making this lender an appealing option for those who are looking to borrow smaller amounts of money (personal loan lenders can offer as much as $100,000). Keep in mind, though, that not every applicant will qualify for the maximum loan amount. Qualification may typically depend on factors such as your creditworthiness. And while PNC Bank Personal Loans can be used for a variety of expenses — including debt consolidation, home improvement, a wedding, a relocation, or even a vacation — there are a few things you cannot use this loan for. Prohibited uses include post-secondary educational expenses, refinancing student loan debt, or any illegal purposes.

Term length

Applicants have a range of term lengths that can last as long as 60 months.

Bottom line

PNC Bank Personal Loans are a solid option for those who want to avoid origination fees and prepayment penalties. While you don't need to be an existing customer in order to apply for the loan, the biggest perk is targeted at those who set up automatic monthly payments through an existing PNC Bank checking account — you'll receive a 0.25% interest rate discount. Because the personal loan products can vary by location, your actual interest rate range and other terms can depend on your zip code so you'll need to double check this before you apply for this loan. If you aren't comfortable with the terms you receive and are looking for slightly lower interest rates, check out LightStream Personal Loans, which offers APRs as low as 2.99% and a 0.25% APR deduction for automatically paying your bill each month.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the best, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with no origination or signup fees, fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans, we focused on the following features: No origination or signup fee: None of the lenders on our best-of list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan.

None of the lenders on our best-of list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan. Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly. Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%.

We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%. Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $500 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, debt consolidation and refinancing, small loans and next-day funding. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.

