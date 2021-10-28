Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Personal loans have quickly become the fastest growing debt category in the U.S. And considering the fact that they can be used to cover the cost of a variety of expenses — weddings, vacations, home repairs and even emergencies — it's not a surprising development. Personal loans also typically carry lower interest rates compared to credit cards, though you're more likely to be approved for some of the lowest interest rates if you have a higher credit score. Plus, you may receive other more favorable terms, like a longer repayment period and a bigger loan. If your credit score falls into the "excellent" range (800 and above), it's likely you'll be able to take advantage of the best personal loans if you decide you need one. Below, Select rounded up some options to consider. When reviewing personal loans for consumers with excellent credit, we looked at key factors like interest rates, fees, loan amounts and term lengths offered, plus other features including how your funds are distributed, autopay discounts, customer service and how fast you can get your funds (read more about our methodology below).

Select's picks for the best personal loans for excellent credit

Compare offers to find the best loan

Best overall

LightStream Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 2.49% to 19.99%* when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, wedding and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months*

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Same-day funding available through ACH or wire transfer

Loan amounts up to $100,000

No origination fees, no early payoff fees, no late fees

LightStream plants a tree for every loan Cons Requires several years of credit history

No option to pay your creditors directly

Not available for student loans or business loans

No option for pre-approval on website (but pre-qualification is available on some third-party lending platforms) Learn More View More

Who's this for? LightStream offers low-interest loans with flexible terms for people with good credit or higher, but if you have excellent credit, you'll be able to take advantage of some of the lowest interest rates (which range from 2.49% to 19.99% APR when you also sign up for autopay). LightStream is known for providing loans for nearly every purpose except for higher education and small business. You can get a LightStream personal loan to buy a new car, remodel the bathroom, consolidate debt, cover medical expenses or pay for a wedding, according to the company's website. Interest rate ranges depend on the type of loan you're taking out. Auto loans, for example, start at 2.49% and debt consolidation loans currently begin at 5.95%. You can generally receive your funds on the same day, if you apply on a banking business day, your application is approved and you electronically sign your loan agreement and verify your direct deposit banking account information by 2:30 p.m. ET. LightStream does not charge any origination fees, administration fees or early payoff fees, and repayment terms range from 24 to 144 months.

Best for debt consolidation

Payoff Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99 to 24.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing

Loan amounts $5,000 to $40,000

Terms 24 to 60 months

Credit needed Fair/average, good

Origination fee 0% to 5% (based on credit score and application)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 5% of monthly payment amount or $15, whichever is greater (with 15-day grace period) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Peer-to-peer lending platform makes it easy to check multiple offers

Loan approval comes with Payoff membership and customer support

No early payoff fees

No late fees

Fast and easy application

U.S.-based customer service Cons Higher loan minimums ($5,000)

Must submit soft inquiry to see origination fees and other details How Payoff is designed to help you stay motivated: Offers borrowers a dedicated "Empowerment Science" team that is available to take questions and provide encouragement

Free personality tests, stress assessments and cash flow trackers to help borrowers understand their money management style and nail down better habits

Free FICO tools help members track their progress* *Based on a study of Payoff Members between February 2020 to August 2020, members who use a Payoff Loan to eliminate at least $5,000 of credit card balances reportedly see an average FICO Score boost of 40 points. (Results may vary and are not guaranteed.) Learn More View More

Who's this for? Payoff offers a quick, easy application process for qualified borrowers looking to consolidate their credit card debt and pay it down over time at a much lower interest rate. Eligible borrowers can typically get rates between 5.99% to 24.99% APR, but those with an excellent credit score may be more likely to be approved for an interest rate that's on the lower end of this range. Payoff's mission is to help consumers get out of credit card debt once and for all, which is why its loans are geared specifically toward debt consolidation. You can't use a Payoff loan for home renovations, major purchases, education, etc. There's one drawback to Payoff loans: There's an origination fee that ranges from 0% to 5% based on your credit score and application. The higher your score, the lower your origination fee and interest rates are likely to be. Payoff doesn't charge late payment fees, or early payoff penalties if you decide to pay off your debt faster than you initially intended. Borrowers can take out loan amounts between $5,000 and $40,000, and the loan terms range from 24 to 60 months.

Best for borrowing higher amounts

SoFi Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99% to 18.85% when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, relocation assistance or medical expenses

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 84 months

Credit needed Good to excellent

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees, no late fees

Unemployment protection if you lose your job

DACA recipients can apply with a creditworthy co-borrower who is a U.S. citizen/permanent resident by calling 877-936-2269

Can have more than one SoFi loan at a time (state-permitting)

May accept offer of employment (to start within the next 90 days) as proof of income

Co-applicants may apply Cons Applicants who are U.S. visa holders must have more than two years remaining on visa to be eligible

No co-signers allowed (co-applicants only) Learn More View More

Who's this for? SoFi Personal Loans are fee-free — you'll only pay interest in addition to repaying the principal amount. Applicants can borrow as little as $5,000 and as much as $100,000, which makes SoFi personal loans a great option for those who need more money to cover bigger expenses. The interest rates on these loans can range from 5.99% to 18.85% when you sign up for autopay, and the lender will give you a 0.25% interest rate reduction for doing so. There's also some more flexibility when it comes to choosing the type of interest rate you receive. Loan applicants can chose between variable and fixed APR. Fixed APRs give you one rate that you pay for the entirety of your loan, and variable inerest rates fluctuate, but SoFi caps them at 14.95%. After your loan is approved, you can expect to receive the funds in your bank account within a few days. Applicants can chose from a term lengths from between 24 to 84 months.

Best for flexible payment options

Marcus by Goldman Sachs Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.99% to 19.99% APR when you sign up for autopay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, moving and relocation or vacation

Loan amounts $3,500 to $40,000

Terms 36 to 72 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees, no late fees

Will send direct payment to up to 10 creditors (for debt consolidation)

Monthly VantageScore updates

Earn a one-month payment vacation (interest-free) after making 12 on-time consecutive payments

Ability to choose your due date when you accept the loan (and again up to two more times after that) Cons Does not accept joint applications and/or co-signers

Not the fastest funding (can take a week or 10 business days)

Slightly tougher approval requirements (especially for larger loans/lower interest) Learn More View More

Who's this for? A Marcus by Goldman Sachs Personal Loan is a good choice if you're looking for a no-fee personal loan to finance debt consolidation. Some lenders may only send funds directly to your creditors or may only deposit funds directly into your account, but Marcus by Goldman Sachs provides a little more flexibility. When you're approved for a Marcus debt consolidation loan, the company will ask you if you'd like to use direct payments to send money to up to 10 creditors, which helps ensure that funds are used to directly wipe out your debt. To choose this option, you will need to provide your creditors' account numbers and addresses, as well as the amount(s) you'd like paid. Marcus then deposits anything that's left over into your connected bank account. Using the direct payment option comes at no extra cost to you. Marcus also offers personal loans for home improvement, weddings, vacations or moving costs. Applicants can qualify to borrow up to $40,000. Marcus offers APRs as low as 6.99% and as high as 19.99% on its personal loans when you sign up for autopay. Term lengths vary from 36 to 72 months.

Best for smaller loans

PenFed Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99% to 17.99% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, medical expenses, auto financing and more

Loan amounts $600 to $35,000

Terms 1 to 5 years

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $29 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Credit union membership available to anyone

Loans as low as $600

Can pick up a physical at a branch

May apply with a co-borrower Cons Funds come as a physical check

Must be a member to get funds (no membership needed to apply)

Must pay for expedited shipping to get your funds next day

Maximum loan amount of $35,000

Late fee of $29 Learn More View More

Who's this for? PenFed is a federal credit union that offers membership to the general public and provides a number of personal loan options for debt consolidation, home improvement, medical expenses, auto financing and more. While most lenders have a $1,000 minimum for loans, you can get a $600 loan from PenFed with terms ranging from one to five years. You don't need to be a member to apply, but you will need to sign up for a PenFed membership and keep $5 in a qualifying savings account to receive your funds. While PenFed loans are a good option for smaller amounts, one drawback is that funds come in the form of a paper check. If there is a PenFed location near you, you can pick up your check directly from the bank. However, if you don't live close to a branch, you have to pay for expedited shipping to get your check the next day. APRs for personal loans range from 5.99% to 17.99%. Not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate, but you're more likely to receive it if you have excellent credit.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the best, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with no origination or signup fees, fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans for excellent credit, we focused on the following features: No origination or signup fee: Most of the lenders on this list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan.

Most of the lenders on this list charge borrowers an upfront fee for processing your loan. Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly. Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%.

We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%. Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $500 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, debt consolidation and refinancing, small loans and next-day funding. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. *Your LightStream loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length, and your credit profile. Excellent credit is required to qualify for lowest rates. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are 0.50% points higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Payment example: Monthly payments for a $10,000 loan at 3.99% APR with a term of three years would result in 36 monthly payments of $295.20.

