Looking for a job in the new year? These steps can help you get hired faster, experts say

If you're looking for a new job, get ready for more competition in the new year.

"We see many more job seekers come and use our site in mid- to late-January," said Scott Dobroski, career trends expert at Indeed.

"It aligns to that new year, new you mentality," he said.

While layoffs made headlines at the end of 2023, some companies are still looking to cut positions in 2024, according to a recent report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

The firm's survey found 29% of companies had layoffs in 2023, with 21% indicating they may cut positions in 2024. Meanwhile, 46% of companies reported increased hiring in 2023, with plans to continue adding new employees in 2024.

If you're looking for work, experts say there's several steps you can take to help speed up your job search.