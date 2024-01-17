Now hiring: 'New-collar' workers, no degree necessary

The labor market may be cooling but there are opportunities ahead, especially for new-collar workers.

So called "new-collar" jobs typically require highly skilled workers and often come with salaries in the top half of the U.S. wage scale — but they don't require a college degree.

The term was coined nearly a decade ago, by Ginni Rometty, former chief executive of IBM , to describe a slew of positions being created that demanded advanced skills but not necessarily higher education.

"New-collar jobs may not require a traditional college degree," she wrote in 2016. "What matters most is that these employees — with jobs such as cloud computing technicians and services delivery specialists — have relevant skills, often obtained through vocational training."

Indeed, a four-year degree has been losing its luster. Rising college costs and ballooning student loan balances have caused more students to question the return on investment.

As students look for a more direct link to the workforce, there's a shift "toward shorter-term programs," according to Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Federal data also shows that trade school students are more likely to be employed after school than their degree-seeking counterparts — and much more likely to work in a job related to their field of study.

What's more, a growing number of companies, including many in tech, recently decided to drop degree requirements for middle-skill and higher-skill roles.