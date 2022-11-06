This 40-year-old cut his hours from 100 to 35 a week—and grew his business to over $12 million in revenue

Barnaby Lashbrooke, 40, built his first business at 17.

The Birmingham, England, native started a website hosting company that quickly grew to thousands of users, and with them, his need to put in more hours. "Sometimes I'd do 24, 36 hours straight," he says. This was the case even after he hired a small team.

Lashbrooke sold that business in 2006 and immediately started his next and current venture, Time etc, which connects freelance virtual assistants with businesses and individuals who need their services.

In the first years of running Time etc, Lashbrooke took his old work habits with him. He put in 100 hours or more every week, working so much he'd have trouble getting out of bed in the morning.

But the business wasn't growing, and several years into this lifestyle, Lashbrooke was burned out. As he pushed through his days, he started to question the mantra he'd long heard that "if you just work harder it will happen," he says. "I had to look at all of that and say, what if that's wrong?"

Lashbrooke decided to try an experiment. Instead of putting in more hours, he was going to cut his down significantly. Most of his employees, at the time about 15, were working 37 or so hours per week. He decided to limit his hours to just 35 per week. As his mental and emotional health improved, his company's revenue went from $1 million per year in 2011 to more than $12 million annually now.

Lashbrooke wrote a book about his success entitled "The Hard Work Myth" in 2019. Here's how he managed to both cut his hours and grow his business significantly.